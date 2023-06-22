Estonian Defense Minister Pevkur announced the transfer of the fourth field hospital to Ukraine

The Estonian government will donate a fourth field hospital and other equipment to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was announced by the Minister of Defense of the Republic Hanno Pevkur, reports RIA News.

“Now, during the counter-offensive, assistance to Ukraine is more important than ever, medical assistance is especially important. We are sending the fourth field hospital to Ukraine in cooperation with Iceland,” Pevkur said.

In addition, according to the minister, the package of military assistance will include protection against drones, as well as equipment for paramedics and sappers.

Earlier, the former head of Estonian foreign intelligence, Rainer Sachs, urged not to expect rapid progress from the Ukrainian counteroffensive. According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine carefully tried to break through the Russian defense line in three places, but not with very energetic maneuverable units, but with artillery fire.