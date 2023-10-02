Estonian Foreign Ministry: the ban on education in Russian does not contradict international standards

The Estonian Foreign Ministry responded to UN criticism regarding the ban on education in minority languages ​​in the republic. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country, Margus Tsahkna, spoke about this, reports Telegram– channel “Sputnik Near Abroad”.

According to the head of the department, the decision of the Estonian government to reform the education system “meets the interests of all children, regardless of their native language.” “It provides equal opportunities to receive a quality education,” Tsahkna assured.