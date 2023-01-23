Eric Aguirre He was already taking regularity at the Monterrey Football Club when once again an injury left him out of activity for a while, the Mexican full-back had to leave the matchday 3 match at the ‘Steel Giant’ against Atlético de San Luis due to a muscle injury.
Between tears, he was removed from the field by the “cart of misfortunes” and given his reaction, he immediately gave a bad feeling about its seriousness, so vucetich will again have to handle other options behind.
According to the reporter TUDN, Diego Medina, Eric Aguirre he suffered a tear in his right thigh, which will leave him out of the field for between four and six weeks, so he will be a sensitive loss for the starting scheme.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
In recent months, injuries have been a problem for the footballer who made his debut at the age of 16 with Monarchs MoreliaEven since he arrived at the Sultana del Norte, he had to wait to debut due to an injury that afflicted him, after his participation in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
During his period of absence, the Monterrey team will face Puebla, Toluca, Atlas, Querétaro, Necaxa, León and Juárez, so he would be returning to activity for matchday 11 against the Tuzos, although it will clearly be a matter of how his evolution evolves. recovery and if you can return before or after the estimated time.
#estimated #recovery #time #Erick #Aguirre #injury
Leave a Reply