BAD NEWS!@Erickg_14 he suffered a tear in his left thigh and the prognosis for his return to the courts is not encouraging.

On Monday the official medical part will be known, but this injury normally takes between 3 to 5 weeks to heal completely@TUDNMEX pic.twitter.com/V70LhOpPBr

– Diego Armando Medina (@DiegoArmaMedina) January 22, 2023