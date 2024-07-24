British Royal Family to be given £132m

The British royal family has published a financial report. This reports BBC News.

The profits generated by the Crown Dependencies for the year rose to £1.1 billion (more than 120 billion roubles). The increase in income is linked to six new wind farms that recently became the property of the royal family.

The rise in profits means the government will have to spend more on royal expenses next financial year. The grant to King Charles III and his immediate family will increase by £45 million to £132 million.

Some of the money will be used to renovate Buckingham Palace. The royal family also plans to buy two new helicopters next year to replace the old one, which was bought about 15 years ago.

In 2022, it was reported that the Crown Dependencies at that time included assets and properties worth $34.3 billion, including Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, and land and properties in London and various parts of the UK.