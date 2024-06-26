The total value of estate settlements carried out by the Dubai Estates Court during the past year amounted to four billion and 115 million and 917 thousand dirhams, while the number of properties that were settled in the estate files reached 561 properties, according to the annual report of the Dubai Courts.

The President of the Special Estates Court, Judge Mohammed Jassim Al Shamsi, said that the court was established pursuant to Resolution No. 6 of 2022 issued by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and Chairman of the Judicial Council in Dubai.

Al Shamsi stressed that the court has achieved positive indicators since its establishment, whether in terms of the average waiting time or the length of the ruling.

He added that the probate court recorded an average of 52 days for the duration of the ruling from the first session, while it recorded 81 days for the duration of the ruling from the date of registering the case, and the average waiting time for the first session was only 28 days.

He pointed out that the court was able to settle estates worth four billion and 115 million and 917 thousand and 861 dirhams during the past year, and 561 disputed properties were settled between the heirs.

The Special Estates Court consists of one class of litigation, headed by a judge of cassation, with the membership of an appellate judge and a judge of first instance, in addition to a preparation judge whose rank is not lower than that of a first-instance judge, who exercises his powers stipulated in the Civil Procedure Law and its organizational regulations and their amendments, as the case is prepared and processed within 30 days. days from the date of its registration, and it shall be decided within 12 months. Its circulation may not be extended except with the approval of the President of the Court, and in the presence of strong reasons that require this.

Al Shamsi explained that the role of the Special Court for Inheritance begins from the date of issuance of the referral decision from the Personal Status Court. It undertakes to complete the procedures for managing the deceased’s funds until they are divided among the heirs, according to the legal shares, the completion of the liquidation work, and adjudication of every dispute related to the inventory list or the liquidation of the estate. Or the division of its money among the heirs, and includes any civil, real estate, or commercial lawsuit arising from the inheritance between the heirs, or between the heirs and third parties, as well as any incidental requests related to, or introducing an heir, or to wills, or to settlement between the heirs in gifts, arising from or inextricably linked to it. Retail accepted.

He added that the court’s estate services are branched out in their individual independence, both in terms of their jurisdiction and conditions, and the fees charged for this service, including “a private estate lawsuit – personal status, a private estate lawsuit – real estate, a private estate lawsuit – civil, and a lawsuit – estate.” “Private, commercial.” It also allows litigants to obtain a package of personal status lawsuit services related to the estate file, such as registering lawsuits related to the entry and removal of an heir, proving and denying a will, and other services that benefit heirs and non-heirs with a relationship or interest, and they can obtain them via Through the Dubai Courts website, subject to prior registration, in addition to government service provision centers.

He pointed out that obtaining these services requires registering some documents and unified documents, such as the statement of claim and the document portfolio, and a permit issued by the preparation judge to register a case, and it is required that all documents be electronic and translated into Arabic, a legal translation approved by the Ministry of Justice in the Emirates.