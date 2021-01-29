Is a survey of only 188 cases, but that condenses the look of what Mauricio Macri synthesized as “the red circle”. And although the former president referred to that group in a generally complaining way, Alberto Fernández is doing worse. In the annual survey of opinion leaders and formers published since 2008 by the consulting firm Polyarchy82% believe that the current government “does not know how to solve the problems.”

The study, released this week, included responses from “leaders national, provincial and local; legislators; businessmen; journalists and communicators; academic and researchers from public and private universities; consultants and professionals. “They were surveyed between January 12 and 21.

As detailed in the report at its start, it is about “people who by their position, knowledge or resources, possess the ability to exert influence on the attitudes and behaviors of public opinion. “The objective is” to know the vision of the local establishment on the most relevant issues of national events. “

Polyarchy is one of the most prestigious consulting firms today. It was linked to macrismo, especially in the beginnings of this force, and one of its milestones was predict the triumph of Francisco de Narváez in 2009 in the Province, when he competed against Néstor Kirchner. In 2019, like the vast majority of pollsters, she missed her election forecasts.

This last work is divided into chapters, with the following conclusions:

General situation of the country

– “The pessimism of opinion leaders in relation to the country’s situation, it is in the higher levels since we began to carry out this study in 2008. 81% negatively evaluate the current situation, 87% consider that Argentina worsened in the last year and only 22% believe that the country will progress in 2021 “.

– “The low institutional quality and the ruling class are mentioned as the two main problems of the country, above economic and social issues such as poverty, education and income distribution, among others.

Economic projections

– “Leaders and opinion-makers forecast an average GDP growth of 2.8% for this year and a 46% inflation. Meanwhile, they expect a price of official dollar at $ 144 and from dollar parallel to $ 220 for the end of the year”.

– “Reduce public spending, reduce tax pressure, removing obstacles, controls and restrictions, and reducing inflation are considered the main economic challenges that the national government should prioritize. “

Evaluation of the government and political leaders

– “Strong rejection of Alberto Fernandez after your first year of management: you get a 76% disapproval, and 82% consider that the current administration does not know how to solve the country’s problems. “

– “For their part, a majority 55% maintain that Cristina Kirchner is the one who has the power and Alberto Fernández abides by their decisions, increasing 39 points in the last year “.

– “In terms of image, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and María Eugenia Vidal achieve the best evaluations. On the contrary, Axel Kicillof, Cristina Kirchner and Máximo Kirchner position themselves as the political leaders with higher negative ratings, in the three cases higher than 70% “.

Coronavirus and back to school

– “When inquiring about the management of the Government in relation to the coronavirus, more than half of the leaders rate it negatively (53%) and only 16% evaluate it as positive“.

– “There is deep consensus on the need for face-to-face classes should start this year: three out of four leaders hold that position. “

Trust in institutions

– “In a context of prevalence of mistrust, only three institutions achieve positive values: the Universities, the Armed forces and the Big enterprises. In contrast, the National government, the Justice and the Trade unions arise as most discredited“.

– “In 2012 the Justice occupied the seventh place in the ranking, in 2016 it fell to tenth place and is currently in the second to last position“.

Prominent figures

– “The ranking of most influential Argentines is headed again by Cristina Kirchner, followed by Alberto Fernández and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. The Top 10 are completed by Pope Francis, Mauricio Macri, Máximo Kirchner, Héctor Magnetto, Sergio Massa, Paolo Rocca and Elisa Carrió. Compared to last year, Hugo Moyano and Ricardo Lorenzetti are no longer among the 10 most influential “.

– “Finally, regarding the Top 10 of most prominent entrepreneurs in 2020, Marcos Galperin tops the list for the second year in a row. “

