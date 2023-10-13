One of the options available to obtain a Green Cardeither Permanent resident card in the United States, It is having a sponsor, that is, a family member who helps in the process before the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and, among the requirements to do so, a certain amount of money is required.

Although most of the requirements requested to sponsor a family are easy to meet for a person who lives legally in the North American country, the economic aspect is the most difficult, since a minimum income that can be demonstrated in money is needed. , properties and other types of assets.

How can you sponsor a family to obtain a Green Card?

It should be noted that both US citizens and those who already have a green card, That is, residents have the option of sponsoring family members. Although there are some differences.

U.S. citizens by birth or naturalization can support their spouses, unmarried children under age 21, married children, siblings, and parents. While those who have a green card They can only help their spouse and unmarried children.

Regarding the amounts necessary to be able to sponsor, the law requires a minimum income of 125 percent above the poverty level in 2023. Based on this, these must be the household income that the citizen or civil resident must have according to the members who have a home:

Family of two US$24,650 Family of three US$31,075 Family of four US$37,500 Family of five US$43,925 Family of six US$50,350 Family of seven US$56,775 Family of eight US$63,200

It should be noted that the amounts increase for sponsors in Alaska and Hawaii and that in the event that the US citizen is active military personnel, the income requirement is only 100 percent above the poverty level when sponsoring a spouse or children .

How to prove minimum income to sponsor a Green Card applicant in the US



To reach the necessary amount, you can present assets, bank and savings accounts, stocks, bonds and properties. Likewise, the income of other family members can be added, but it is necessary to complete a special affidavit form to ensure that they will commit their income or assets to the support of the family member applying for permanent residence. Additionally, all sponsors must be at least 18 years old and live in USA.

You stop being a sponsor of a family or person when they become legal citizens of the United States. USA, meets the requirements to be a beneficiary of social programs or if you leave the country.

How to process the United States Green Card?



Get a Green Card, also known as a permanent resident card, is a crucial step in that process. One of the most common ways to do this is through family immigration.

Family immigration is one of the most common ways to obtain a Green Card. American citizens and Legal permanent residents, holders of the document, can sponsor their immediate family members to obtain it. The immediate family category includes spouses, unmarried children under the age of 21, and parents of U.S. citizens over the age of 21.

To start the process, the citizen or resident must file a petition with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS, for its acronym in English). The petition must include detailed information about the sponsor and beneficiary, as well as documents supporting the request.

Once I know filed the petition and the USCIS review process was completed, the request can be approved. At this point, the beneficiary becomes eligible to receive an immigrant visa. Processing time varies, and it is important to be prepared to wait several months.

Once the immigrant visa has been issued, the beneficiary can travel to the United States and apply for their Green Card. This action is carried out before the USCIS. And when approved, the beneficiary becomes the holder of a Green Card and obtains the right of permanent residence.

