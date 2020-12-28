Armando Manzanero, on January 23, 2015, during a concert in Mexico City. Alex Cruz / EFE

The death of Armando Manzanero, a Mexican singer and songwriter and a true ballad myth throughout Latin America, has shocked hundreds of thousands of followers this Monday. They are sharing on social networks the extraordinary musical legacy that the creator, who died at the age of 85, leaves after a long career and some 20 albums. These are some of his most famous songs.

He composed more than 400 songs. But when, in interviews, the composer was asked about his favorite, he used to be very clear: I learned with you. Here is one of his best known and most applauded songs, which won him the triumph at the Miami song festival in 1965 and which he himself considered as the demonstration that he had reached musical maturity.

This afternoon I saw it rain was one of Manzanero’s first hits and has been covered by dozens of artists, from Tony Bennett –with the name Yesterday I Heard The Rain– even Alejandro Sanz on his album Duets II. The composition was declared in 2015 by the magazine Billboard the best Latin music song made between 1920 and 2015. Leila Cabos, director of Latin content for Billboard then, he declared that the song “manages to touch all the emotional fibers of the listener with only 11 words”.

Recorded in 1968, Are we a couple is another of Armando Manzanero’s fundamental songs. The topic also served as the title from the film of the same name, from 1969, starring the Mexican musician himself.

Almost immediately, Are we a couple was translated into English as It’s Impossible by Sid Wayne and popularized in the United States by singers such as Perry Como, Andy Williams and Elvis Presley. Recently, it has also been recorded by Christina Aguilera, Celine Dion and Clay Aiken.

Manzanero’s death has moved many Mexicans, including the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The president interrupted his press conference on Monday to announce the news of the artist’s death. And immediately afterwards, a video of I like, one of the most famous themes of the creator, as can be seen in the video from 1 hour and 34 minutes.

Mine appeared in 1967, on the album To my love with love, and since then it became one of Manzanero’s most appreciated songs. Also, like all his most outstanding songs, it has been covered by various artists, as relevant as Miguel Bosé or Luis Miguel.

I don’t know about you, recorded for the first time in 1967, was covered in 1991 by Luis Miguel for his album Romance, in which Manzanero himself acted as producer. The Mexican singer-songwriter, during a tribute to his figure at this year’s Latin Billboard Awards, performed this melody with South Korean artist Joy.