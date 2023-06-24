You can immediately tell from the constant, mysterious tension that this podcast was made by experienced podcast makers. Marije Schuurman Hess traveled to Bosnia, a country that received a lot of aid during and after the civil war in the 1990s. She wants to know how much that really helped. It’s a tough job: the personal approach, gloomy accordion music and the many storylines require quite a bit of concentration. But Help is also a special research into aid. A number of people report on the help they provided – their motivation and performance. Others describe the perspective of the aid recipient. From there, Schuurman Hess tries to unravel what the secret of good help is.

Help Society Ex. of 30 min. NPO Radio 1/KRO-NCRV