J-POP Manga has released all the details for the collector’s box set of The Essence of a Musework of Aya Fumino. The exclusive box set, which will contain all three volumes that make up the work, will be available for purchase in all comic book shops, bookstores and online stores starting from next July 17th at the price of €22.50.

J-POP Manga Presents The Essence of a Muse by Aya Fumino

From the author of Adolescenza Maledetta comes a surprising new slice of life work

“How can I learn to like myself?”

Finding a well-paying job and marrying the right man… Every detail of Miyu’s life is predetermined by her anxious mother based on what the woman believes is best for her daughter. But is this really what Miyu dreams for her future? After the collection of short stories Cursed Adolescencethe mangaka Aya Fumino he is once again confronted with the difficulties of becoming an adult between social and parental expectations and the tenacious search for one’s own identity.

J-POP Manga presents The Essence of a Museminiseries in three volumes collected in a collector’s boxwhich will be available from July 17th in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores.

Since failing the entrance exam to the Academy of Fine Arts, Miyu is content to obey her mother’s instructions in everything: in clothing, in work, even in love. Even at the cost of sacrificing her desires and passion for painting. Then, at a dinner with friends, she meets Kairi Nabeshima, the only person who seems to understand her. Or, at least, so she thinks…

The promising talent of Aya Fumino hits the mark once again with an emotional story slice of life which touches on strong and very current themes such as the fear of failure And social insecuritythrough the personal and unique style that we have learned to know thanks to the stories of Cursed Adolescence.

As she writes in the afterword of the volume, the author wanted to represent “a protagonist for whom nothing goes right” and this, he adds, “despite acting according to the classic stereotypes of shojo and shonen manga, that is, “if you live your life without being influenced by those around you, others (the opposite sex) will like you”” And “If you work hard, your talent will blossom and you will succeed, despite initial failures.”.

The incipit of the story is partly inspired by an autobiographical fact. Aya Fumino, in fact, like Miyu, was rejected at the University of Fine Arts in Tokyo and, as she herself declares in the afterword of Cursed Adolescencewent through a period of discouragement and uncertainty before finding his way into manga.

TO this link is available the preview of the first chapter of The Essence of a Muse.

The Essence of a Muse

by Aya Fumino

3 Volumes In Collectible Box

Format – 12.4×18 – Paperback with dust jacket

Pages – 192 each, B/W + Col.

Price – €22.50