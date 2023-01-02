Ministers Arturo Zaldívar and Yasmín Esquivel during an event on November 25, 2021. Rogelio Morales Ponce (Dark Room)

The election of the new president of the Supreme Court of Justice that will be held this Monday at 12 noon promises to be one of the most tense that has ever been experienced. The vote among the ministers is preceded by long days of information about the alleged plagiarism of the thesis of Yasmín Esquivel, one of the members of the Court, who is running to replace Arturo Zaldívar, who is concluding his presidency. The scandal arose on December 21, when information revealed that the work presented by Minister Esquivel in 1987 to receive a law degree was practically identical to the one presented by another student a year earlier. Esquivel has been defending her honesty since that day, but the information about it did not stop clouding the matter and it was not ruled out that the minister would resign from her candidacy. Far from it, the night before the end of the year, Esquivel said she had provided evidence at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) that demonstrated her academic honesty. If there are no last-minute changes, the minister will go ahead with her plans and put her colleagues to a snap vote.

Five candidates have run to win the presidency of the highest court. Minister Norma Piña and three other colleagues, Alfredo Gutiérrez Ortiz Mena, Javier Laynez and Alberto Pérez Dayán, also present together with Esquivel. Only the 11 ministers that make up the plenary session will decide the winner, so if a long vote was expected before the scandal, now it is also known that it will be tight. The conflict has only grown these days, boosted by the political statements of the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, of whom it was said that Esquivel was his candidate for the position. The president has publicly defended her on several occasions, presenting the plagiarism as a matter of youth that occurred “40 years ago.” López Obrador said he trusted the honesty of Esquivel, who had other charges before being a minister of the Court and “has never received a complaint.” For the president, the matter is “simple”, it is about “a coup” directed against the Government, which some “corrupt” journalists aired in the days before the election to bring down the minister’s career. The animosity towards Esquivel responds, said the president, to the “fear of conservatism that she could be president, because she agrees with the transformation of the country.”

If there are hidden interests or not to unseat the minister of the election to the presidency, it is something that has remained very much in the background as the news about plagiarism spread. It was quickly learned that there were not just two identical theses, but three. And that the director of these works at UNAM, Martha Rodríguez Ortiz, was the tutor of at least six other plagiarized theses between 1986 and 2010. Rodríguez Ortiz, who is now under investigation by the university, was one of those who came out to defend Esquivel as soon as the news broke.

The snowball grew as the day of the vote approached and the minister gave the matter a bizarre turn by stating that she was not the plagiarist, but the other student, Edgar Ulises Báez Gutiérrez, despite the fact that he had presented his thesis a year earlier. The entanglement took on humorous overtones. To defend the originality of his work, Esquivel stated that she had started writing his thesis in 1985, assuming that Báez was able to start copying it since then. Since said assertion did not seem very credible, the minister tried to deliver a final blow on the night of December 30, when the UNAM had already started the investigations. She released a statement in which she assured that Báez had declared before a notary public that he had taken “important parts of her work in the year 1985 to 1986”, documents that were in the possession of the tutor Martha Rodríguez Ortiz. “Given these facts, it is confirmed that the original authorship of the work is mine,” she concluded. She said that she had presented as evidence before the UNAM, in addition, some “expert opinions on computer science and documentoscopy.” But she did not make any of it public.

A few hours later, Báez himself, a character who had disappeared until then, gave an interview to Juan Carlos Rodríguez, from Eje Central, in which he assured that he had not declared anything before any notary. “Logic dispels everything: the one that is titled first obviously has the original text,” Báez told said news outlet. “Not wanting to assimilate or understand it is to be a duck,” added Báez.

On December 26, the conflict was still hot. President López Obrador had no choice but to acknowledge the obvious “coincidences” between both theses, but he joined Esquivel’s entanglement and asked UNAM to determine who was the plagiarist and who was plagiarized before the day of the vote. The University called the alleged individuals involved to testify on December 28 and it is in this context, supposedly, that Esquivel presented the evidence that he later released to public opinion in a confusing wording. Báez has assured that no one has called him to testify. UNAM has not yet issued a verdict.

And the day came. This Monday, the 11 ministers will have to decide who will be the new president of a Court through which some of the most important legal matters in the country pass, where sentences are handed down that affect political projects in which the Government has its greatest interest, but that often the opposition takes them to justice. The Court has ruled in favor of decriminalizing abortion in Mexico, for example; also about the legal consumption of marijuana or about the electric law.

Some of the issues that will go through the vote of the ministers in the new year are not minor and from there derives the importance of the election that will take place today, in which Esquivel presents himself with a well-worn candidacy and the enormous doubts of the citizenship about his honesty.

