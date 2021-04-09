Professional Ukrainian cybersportsman Danil (Dendi) Ishutin suggested to the American entrepreneur Elon Musk to arrange a one-on-one match against his chipped monkey playing video games with the power of thought. He wrote about it under the post of a billionaire in Twitter…

Musk joked that the animal will soon open accounts on gaming services on Twitch and Discord. Ishutin responded by offering to play with her on the center line.

“I’m ready to play 1v1 on Shadow Fiend against your monkey,” wrote a gamer known for his successful performances for the NAVI Dota 2 roster.

Earlier, Elon Musk’s startup Neuralink showed a video with a chip monkey playing video games. A nine-year-old macaque named Pager, using the power of her mind, moved the pointer to a square on the screen, receiving a treat for this.

News of the implantation of a chip in the monkey’s brain emerged in February. “She can play video games with her brain,” Musk noted. Last summer, he revealed that engineers at his startup Neuralink were able to chip pigs.