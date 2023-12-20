Esports team Virtus.pro suspended due to Russian origin

The eSports team Virtus.pro was suspended from the Rainbow Six Siege shooter tournament due to its Russian origin. This is reported in Telegram-team channel.

“Despite our readiness and the first match having already taken place, today we received an unexpected message about the disqualification of the team. According to the information we received from the administration, the decision was made due to the national origin of the players,” the statement said. The team called what was happening an open manifestation of discrimination.

The team consists of five Russians: Pavel p4sh4 Kosenko, Dmitry Always Mitranovich, Danila dan Dontsov, Danil JoyStiCK Gabov and Arthur ShepparD Ipatov.

In addition to Rainbow Six Siege, Virtus.pro participates in tournaments in Dota 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, PUBG Mobile and Warface. In 2022, the team (called Outsiders) became the CS:GO world champion.