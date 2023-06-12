The Esplanade Trial | The people of Helsinki came to evaluate Esplanadi’s completed experiment – “I don’t really know who this serves best”

12.6. 20:02

on the North Esplanade Florists string flowers around light poles. People stop to admire and take pictures of the works of art. There is a competition going on, where the most beautiful decoration wins.

The race is part of Helsinki Day, as is the opening of the Esplanadi experiment. Many have arrived to see the final result of the experiment.

In the experiment, both esplanades were made one-way and seating areas were added instead of the closed lanes. In addition, a new two-way bike path was completed on Eteläesplanadi.

The experiment has especially made motorists’ nerves tense due to the reduction of lanes and road works. The controversial reform also divided the opinions of those who came to see it.

Pauliina Rantanen and Saila Nyman do not consider Esplanadi’s reform necessary.

Paulina Rantanen and Sail Nyman have moved into the new lounge area, which has been rented as a café terrace.

“We were just laughing that we came to sit in this area of ​​three million euros,” says Rantanen.

The amount of money reserved for the Esplanadi pilot project was three million euros.

The terrace was built in place of a decommissioned carriageway. Next to it, a line of cars runs along Pohjoise Esplanade

“You can’t really even hear what’s being said here,” Rantanen says.

The women are not very convinced about the experiment, but nevertheless decided to come and see the renewed Esplanade with their children.

“Maybe not worth the price,” says Nyman.

On the South Esplanade a man runs away from a flock of seagulls with an ice cream in his hand. In the end, he accepts his fate and throws his ice cream for the birds to eat.

Next door, cyclists race along the new bike path. The old cycle path also seems to be still popular with cyclists. You can ride a bike along it Katri Kokkonenwho sees both good and bad in the experiment.

Cyclists got more space on Eteläesplanadi.

For Katri Kokkone, the Esplanadi is mostly a transit route. The renovation has made cycling more comfortable, but he describes driving on the Esplanade as creepy.

“From a motorist’s point of view, this is quite scary, but then again, from a cyclist’s point of view, the new bike lanes make sense.”

For Kokkonen, the Esplanadi mainly serves as a transit route. He is of the opinion that the removal of the lanes has congested the Esplanade.

“The Esplanade can be turned into a pedestrian street, but motorists must be given another opportunity to pass through the city center. Now motorists have been completely forgotten in a way.”

In Kokkonen’s opinion, the cars could be moved completely away from the Esplanadi, if another route were to come in its place. Above all, he would like clarity on the direction in which Esplanadi is to be developed.

“Now I don’t really know who this serves best at the moment. It seems that everyone is a little bit in that direction.”

However, Kokkonen likes Esplanadi’s renewed look. The bike path moved next to the carriageway also keeps it well separated from the pedestrian path.

Timo Lepistö had come to test Esplanadi’s new seating areas.

North Esplanade sitting in the new sitting area Timo Lepistö. He has arrived to see the experiment that has just been completed.

“Yes, this is really nice, that’s why I’m sitting here.”

Lepistö expected the temporary implementation to be more modest. The number of plantings in particular surprised him. However, the role of cars on the Esplanade makes me wonder.

“In my opinion, we cannot achieve such a clean implementation, where there would only be pedestrian areas and cars would be evicted. Stores need maintenance and customers.”

Ella and Joonas Pulkkinen came to Esplanadi on bikes, so the new bike path was able to be tested.

Lawn half eat watermelon Jonas and Ella Pulkkinen. They have also chosen their picnic spot because of the completion of the experiment. The two are pleased with the reform.

Ella Pulkkinen, who is on summer vacation, especially admired the flower arrangements made by the florists.

“The basic idea is good, more space for cyclists and pedestrians. This is a good direction. If the experiment is functional, then bringing it to life can be good,” says Joonas Pulkkinen.