The Esplanade Trial | Helsinki left a sign prohibiting cycling on the raised bike path

After the renovation of the Esplanade, the final finishing touches have not been made, so some traffic signs are still being replaced and removed, the city of Helsinki says.

Helsinki the city forgot the prohibition signs confusing cyclists on Esplanadi’s raised bike path. The new bike path was completed on the Eteläesplanadi in June and caused a wide stir due to the inconvenience to car traffic and the asphalting of the cobble stone.

Since spring, the forgotten prohibition signs have prohibited cycling on the new bike path.

At the beginning and along the two-way bike path, there are traffic signs prohibiting the direction of travel when cycling from Kuppatori. The traffic signs therefore prohibit cycling to the west, even though the lanes marked on the road show that you can cycle in two directions on the road.

However, Eteläesplanadi is really two-way for bikes, assures the head of the operations management unit Pihla Kuokkanen From the city of Helsinki.

“The old road signs from before the renovation were mistakenly left by the bike path,” says Kuokkanen and adds that they are being removed.

Car road and the smaller prohibited direction signs between the bike paths are new and in their correct places, says Kuokkanen. However, they only apply to cars, as they are located on the left side of the direction of travel when cycling west.