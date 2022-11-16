Plan with the location of the new park and ride. / Murcia Town Hall

THE TRUTH Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 3:18 p.m.



The Murcia City Council, through the Department of Sustainable Mobility and Street Cleaning, will create 226 new parking spaces in the area around Calle Mayor de Espinardo by rearranging the current spaces and creating a new park and ride that will be free. .

Thus, with the reorganization of traffic, Antonio Rocamora street will have 28 new car parks and Monseñor José Manuel Lorca street with 68. In addition, a park and ride will be built on a 5,058 square meter plot on Catedrático José Meseguer street with around 250 parking spaces.

In addition, the loading and unloading areas, the car parks for people with reduced mobility and the taxi rank will be maintained, and new street furniture will be installed.

Thanks to the execution of the new bus lanes segregated from the NextGenerationEU funds and the start-up of the new collective public transport network of the municipality, 3,320 meters of new bus lanes will be created in Espinardo, which will allow an increase in commercial speed of public transport in the neighborhood and an improvement in public transport connections with direct connections with all the neighborhoods of the city and with 14 districts.

In addition, the new Sangonera La Verde-Nueva Condomina line will allow a direct connection of the residents of Espinardo with the Virgen de La Arrixaca Hospital

Likewise, a new night line will be created that will provide service on weekends and on the eve of holidays that will pass through Murcia-Espinardo-Guadalupe-La Ñora-Rincón de Beniscornia.

In Joven Futura there will be two new lines: the R14 Glorieta de España-Ranero-Joven Futura, and the URB-4 Puente Tocinos-Plza. Circular-Joven Futura, both from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. every 30 minutes

Likewise, the establishment of one-way streets will allow the establishment of green waves thanks to which private vehicles will be able to circulate faster and more fluidly, reducing waiting times at traffic lights.

It will also create a calming of the speed of road traffic since the reduction of lanes implies an effective reduction of the extreme speeds of some drivers who do not comply with the legally established limits.

All the actions will guarantee the circulation of vehicles and their mobility throughout the neighborhood, according to the Consistory.