There is something that the British know how to do perfectly: being absolutely brilliant when they put their mind to it. This is what John Le Carré reflects in his correspondence when speaking about himself in a private spy. To the point of offering a succulent morsel to the readers of someone who dominated the literary genre of espionage for six decades. Along with our Book of the Week, the experts at Babelia have reviewed a few other titles, from the humorous stories of Mr. Kafka, from the Czech Bohumil Hrabal, who used that weapon to fight against the historical horror that accompanied him throughout his life, to the immersion in the apocalypse of the Uruguayan Ramiro Sanchiz who, in A provincial pianist, places us in a world in which David Bowie died in 1982 in an air disaster; In 1995 the oil ran out and, half a year later, a disease began to exterminate the population.

In Homesickness, writer Colin Barrett masterfully translates the ruthless realism that defines the American Southern Gothic genre to seemingly peaceful rural Ireland. And in The force, The poet Xaime Martínez debuts in the novel also traveling to a green town, in his case emptied Asturias, to give shape to a western cachopo starring a modern lyricist. Rescued half a century after its publication, A biography, by Chumy Chúmez, continues to reveal itself as a humorous artifact as sharp in its criticism as it is indefinable in its form. The situation and the story, by Vivian Gornick, offers an interesting manual of autobiographical writing, while The Egyptian miracle by René Adolphe Schwaller de Lubick, discovers the symbolism of the Luxor temple connected to the Hermetic-Pythagorean tradition. A persecuted world, by Juan Vicente Aliaga, outlines a history of art from the point of view of sexual and gender diversity; and Bernardo Atxaga, who announced his retirement from fiction, returns with Exteriors of paradise, a book that hybridizes the travel story, the chronicle, the memory and the poem.

In addition, we talk about many other books in these reports about the 150th anniversary of the proclamation of the First Spanish Republic and the evolution of the historical dissemination of ancient Rome in Spain.

Painstakingly compiled by one of his sons, the letters from the master of the spy genre turn him into one of its characters. By José María Lassalle. The Czech writer's stories admirably show the relationship between oppression and tenderness in a world conditioned by an ideological directive. Review by José María Guelbenzu. The novel by the prolific Uruguayan writer is rooted in the tradition of Latin American apocalyptic literature which, unlike the Anglo-Saxon literature, does not anticipate the disaster but makes it its own and inhabits it. Review by Patricio Pron. The writer's stories paint a realistic portrait of heartless people where all hope has been lost. Review by Laura Fernández. The Asturian poet's first novel evokes Simone Weil and rurality through a wounded protagonist with whom the author laughs at himself and the ridiculousness of fleeing from one's own destiny. Review by Luna Miguel. See also Hollywood actors will go on strike after negotiations with studios fail The book by the late comedian and writer surprises and fascinates half a century after its publication. Review by Jaime Rubio Hancock. The New York author offers an autobiographical writing manual in which she advocates honesty and questioning as fundamental values ​​of the text. Review by Anna Pazos. After 12 years of research, theosophist René Adolphe Schwaller de Lubicz discovered in Amenemopet a symbology that links Egyptology with the Hermetic-Pythagorean tradition. Review by Juan Arnau. Juan Vicente Aliaga's essay transfers to the social field of art the lives of the excluded men and women whose sexual habits and practices do not conform to heteropatriarchal society. Review by Ángela Molina. After his farewell to fiction, the Basque writer returns with a book resulting from several visits to prisons in the south of France, in which the travel story, chronicle, memory and poem come together. Review by J. Ernesto Ayala-Dip.

