Renowned for his performances in soap operas, actor Sergio Marone adds another chapter to his history of defending the environment and the model of responsible consumption.

Founder of Tukano social e-commerce, Marone said that the brand is a reflection of his commitment “to reduce the production of waste and encourage alternatives for reuse, recycling or re-signification”.

In the portfolio, diapers and ecological pads, shampoo and conditioner bars, bamboo toothbrushes, among other items. All brand products are 100% vegetarian, do not deforest or ecosystems and do not test on animals.

