In the Worst years of terrorismthe Basque Country was filled with escorts. More than a thousand men and women became the shadow of politicians, judges, sweeps and housewives. They were accompanied in their workday, in their free time, in their walks, dinners and parties. Day and night. It was a strictly professional relationship, but that arose Some type of link It was inevitable. Even two of them fell in love.

ABC Póbcast premieres ‘escorts: the shadow that protected me from ETA’, a story built through the testimonies of five private escorts, one of the Ertzaintza, three protected politicians and a journalist threatened in the toughest years of ETA. You can listen here for the third episode, ‘living another life’.

From friendship to suffocation

The circumstances that surrounded the work between escorts and escorted (protection, hours together, conversations, confidence) generated logical links. In many cases, as several escorts report in the third episode of the Pódcast, they became lasting friendships. One of them even moves telling how the three -year -old daughter of the man who protected more than two decades ago has ended up becoming “a doctor made and right”: “I walked in the car to the pediatrician who now attends my son”.

Many talk about “beautiful” friends and stand out that they continue to see themselves, being weekly or updated when they can. “If I had to choose a word to define it, it would be gratitude,” explains one of the protected.









Others opted for distance, because they felt their lives were invaded. The escorts were present during conversations with friends, discussions with their partners or any family matter. Always. 24 hours. It could be suffocating. “They met all my boyfriends,” confesses a former councilor who needed protection in those years. “I was wrong, it was hard.”

The bodyguard who fell in love with his escorted: “We will arrive together to old people”

The link sometimes transferred friendship. «I called the company and I informed my boss that I had kissed her», Recalls Orlando, a man who left the Canary Islands to travel to the Basque Country to work in private security and fell in love with his protected.

Orlando awarded him A case that nobody wanted In Rentería, a very difficult, very abertzale guipúzcoa population. A confusion during the first working day, in which Ertzaintza was wrong about the ladder in the building, caused the escort and escorted to laugh. “My son asked me how the new one, and I said: ‘He is a fucking uncle, I am glad,'” she says, who claims to be convinced that “Cupid was behind the door” that day.

“There are things of destiny,” he thinks. After a few days working, he escort her at a party. There were more councilors and, therefore, more bodyguards, twenty or thirty. Thus, they decided to make turns and be able to rest a little. This led the protector and the protected to dance together, and between dances and glasses, some kiss fell.

“They told me that Kevin Costner looked like,” says Orlando. Shortly after they married. That was forever. «It is a spectacular relationship, we know that We will arrive together to old», She says.

You can listen here to the third episode of the podcast, ‘living another life’.