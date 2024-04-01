A man who provides escort services to women of different ages spoke about his noble mission. About it reports Daily Star.

Ben Nordmann, 34, has been providing services to women and couples for just over a year. He also creates online content and works as a director and photographer. Nordmann says he tries to keep his worldview at the center of what he does. Thus, he promotes respect for nature and an environmentally friendly lifestyle. In addition, he tries to benefit clients not only as a sex worker, but also as a psychologist.

The escort works with women of different ages. He helps clients discover their sexuality, cope with past traumas and gain self-confidence. “Usually women want to feel stronger. They may be struggling with self-doubt and want to reconnect with their body and desires. My first client was a 26-year-old woman who was unable to open up to men after being sexually assaulted,” he says.

Sometimes Nordmann is invited by couples who want to diversify their sex life. However, according to the sex worker, the vast majority of clients come to him in order to get rid of negative sexual experiences in the past.

The escort tries to help women with different incomes, so he often reduces the hourly rate for regular clients, provides installment plans and referral programs. “We must talk, ask questions, care for our planet, value equality and work together to achieve better,” he states.

Earlier, escort and porn model Rochelle Guandique spoke about her clients and admitted that she felt “dirty.” The sex worker said that in the past, she had agreed to do things that made her feel disgusted with herself in order to make money.