The escort of María José Álvarez Mezquíriz, the president of the security and services company Eulen, repelled an ambush early Monday morning, the motive for which has not yet been clarified.

According to sources from the investigation, around 1:50 in the morning the Mercedes vehicle in which Álvarez was returning home was blocked by two cars, one in front (Renault Scenic) and the other behind, while driving down José Bastos street, in the exclusive neighborhood of La Florida, in the Moncloa-Aravaca district, northwest of the Madrid capital.

Two armed people got off the Scenic while at least two other individuals remained behind the wheel of the two cars. The two attackers aimed directly at the Mercedes. Álvarez’s driver and escort attempted to escape, but ended up crashing the vehicle into a nearby lamppost. It was then that the businesswoman’s bodyguard shot three times into the air, putting the attackers to flight.

The medical services treated Álvarez for a severe blow to the right side as a result of the collision and for an anxiety attack. The bodyguard emerged unharmed from the skirmish.

The Police are considering several hypotheses about the motive for this trap: from the attempted kidnapping of Álvarez herself, to the theft of the high-end vehicle in which she was traveling, to an attempt to assassinate the president of Eulen. In any case, the investigators, who have reviewed the recordings of the area, point out that it is an action by an “organized crime” group.

María José is the daughter of the founder of the Vega Sicilia winery, David Álvarez, as well as a minority shareholder of El Enebro, a company that currently owns the majority of the shares of the wine company.

The origins of the family emporium, which currently has a turnover of around 1,600 million euros, date back to 1962 when Álvarez Díez founded Central de Limpiezas El Sol in 1962. A company that over time, in addition to cleaning services, specialized in private security, auxiliary services, logistics, telemarketing), socio-sanitary services, maintenance or temporary work.

Eulen currently employs some 84,000 people and, in addition to Spain, is present, among other countries, in Portugal, the United States, Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Libya, Oman or Qatar.