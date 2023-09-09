Daniel Khalife, the soldier accused of terrorism escaped three days ago from a prison in south-west London, has been captured. The London police confirms this, as reported by the BBC. Khalife, 21, was arrested shortly before 11am (local time) in the Chiswick area. The soldier is now in custody. Residents in the area reported intense aerial searches which included a police helicopter from Friday night until the early hours of Saturday morning.

“I am very pleased with the news and I thank the police officers for their fantastic work over the last two days, but also the citizens who have come forward with a huge contribution to help the police with the investigation.” Thus British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after the capture of soldier Daniel Khalife, accused of terrorism and escaped from a prison in south-west London 3 days ago. The BBC reports it. «It is good news that we have caught the person of interest. As already known, the Minister of Justice has launched an investigation into the circumstances of his escape and the work will continue, ”added Sunak.