The escaped captain of the boat that sank in the Gulf of Finland in St. Petersburg was detained

The captain of the boat that sank in the Gulf of Finland in St. Petersburg was detained by law enforcement agencies after he tried to escape. About it informs RIA Novosti with reference to the Western Interregional Investigation Department for Transport of the RF IC.

In addition to the captain of the ship (born in 1984), who tried to escape, the police detained a man (born in 1979), to whom the owner handed over the boat for special events. It is noted that the sunken ship is planned to be raised from the bottom of the Gulf of Finland and explored.

On July 22, it became known that a boat had sunk in the Gulf of Finland. It is specified that nine people were on board the small vessel Carver 41, all of them were rescued and brought to shore.

According to one version, the incident occurred due to a technical malfunction of the boat, the ship’s exhaust pipe could burst.