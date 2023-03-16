The escape of a former Ecuadorian minister from the Argentine embassy in Quito sparked a diplomatic crisis between the two South American countries.

María de los Ángeles Duarte, Minister of Transportation and Public Works and Housing during the government of Rafael Correa -between 2010 and 2014-, had taken refuge in the embassy of Argentina in August 2020 to avoid an eight-year prison sentence for a bribery case.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Duarte was part of an organization to collect bribes for US$7.3 million from public works contractors in his country.

The ex-minister assures that she is a victim of political persecution.

Duarte appeared this Tuesday at 11:00 local time (15:00 GMT) at the Argentine Embassy in Caracas, Venezuela, the Argentine Foreign Ministry reported.

“Ms. Duarte Pesantes reported that she is currently in Caracas – without providing explanations as to how she did it, or if she is with her son – and made inquiries about the documentation that our country could extend to her. Likewise, stated that he had no intention of traveling to Argentina in the short term,” says the official statement.

The Ecuadorian authorities claim that they have no record in Migration of their departure from the country and said that they requested Argentina access to the security cameras of the diplomatic headquarters, something that was denied to them.

Consequently, the Lasso government declared the Argentine ambassador in Quito, Gabriel Fuks, persona non grata and asked him to withdraw from the country. He also called his representative in Buenos Aires, Xavier Monge, for consultations.

“A prudent time has been given (Ambassador Fuks) to leave the country,” Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Juan Carlos Holguín told the press.

“We are very sorry to reach this point, but the inconsistencies in some of the information related to the situation of Mrs. María de los Ángeles Duarte have made us make this decision,” he added.

Argentine response

The Argentine government, meanwhile, said that its foreign minister, Santiago Cafiero, informed the Ecuadorian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday that the former minister had not been at her diplomatic headquarters in Quito since the weekend and that she left “by her own decision.” and without “prior notice” to the officials present.

He added that Duarte lived in a building far from the official residence of the ambassador with his minor son, an Argentine national, and that he took it with “surprise and deep sadness.” the decision of the Lasso government to “escalate” the conflict between the two countries over the situation of the former minister.

“Therefore regretting the incomprehensible decision of the Ecuadorian government to request the withdrawal of Ambassador Gabriel Fuks from Ecuador, we have decided to adopt the same situation with respect to the Ecuadorian ambassador in Argentina,” he added in a statement.

The Ecuadorian foreign minister informed that his representative in Buenos Aires, Xavier Monge, would arrive in the Andean country in later hours.

Argentina had requested Duarte’s diplomatic asylum from Ecuador on December 1, but the Lasso government refused to grant him a safe-conduct to leave the country.

In a message posted on her Twitter account, Duarte said she thanked Argentina for having “sheltered her from the persecution of the governments of Lenín Moreno and Guillermo Lasso.”

“I decided to leave the embassy because by denying me the safe-conduct that corresponded to me as a political refugee, according to the Caracas Convention of 1954, and preventing my safe exit (safe-conduct), the Ecuadorian government made me its political hostage,” he wrote.

“I had to leave at risk, but I exercised the right that assisted me,” he added.

Duarte was convicted of bribery in the case known as “Bribes 2012-2016” in which companies allegedly made “irregular” economic contributions to the Alianza País party, led by Rafael Correa.

