André Macedo, a PCC drug trafficker, on the day of his arrest in a photo released by the Brazilian police.

The drug trafficker who directs cocaine trafficking to Europe for the largest criminal group in Brazil quietly left through the jail door last Saturday by decision of a Supreme Court judge. André Oliveira Macedo, 43, a head of the First Command of the Capital (the PCC) sentenced to 25 years in prison, has benefited from one of the most secure penal systems in the world. By the time the president of the Supreme Court suspended his release, he had flown to Paraguay in a private plane.

The drug trafficker, one of the most important in Brazil, took to the streets with a mask. The first thing is to hug your lawyer, according to images recorded by local television. His flight has caused a political scandal, tension among the members of the highest court, but above all it has become a convoluted legal debate. The case puts under the spotlight the very guaranteeing penal system of Brazil, with four instances, and the wide individual powers of the judges.

The Supreme Court judge Marco Aurelio Melo released the trafficker on the grounds that neither of the two sentences against him is final. They used an article of the Penal Code that requires a review of preventive detention every 90 days. The recent rule was created to prevent abuses against the most and least powerful prisoners in Brazil. It seeks to end the preventive prison often used in Lava Jato to pressure politicians accused of corruption and also prevent the poorest inmates from being forgotten in the twists and turns of the very slow Brazilian justice.

André do Rap was the head of the PCC in the port of Santos, the largest in South America, the great gateway for the cocaine that the gang sends to Europe. It is one of the expanding businesses of this brotherhood of criminals that was born in a jail, dominates a good part of the prisons and the trafficking of cooking and marijuana in Brazil and is present in all the countries of South America. The now fugitive was, according to the investigators, the person in charge of relations with the heads of the Calabrian ‘Ndrangueta’ in South America.

That André do Rap ran away is not surprising for two reasons. One, he had been a fugitive for five years before entering prison a year ago. Two, his predecessor in that crucial position in the PCC gear, Gege do Mangue, was also released by a judge and disappeared. He was only heard from when he was killed. The suspicion is that he was liquidated by his colleagues for telling the police in addition to keeping part of the gang’s money.

“You can be sure that he is not going to wait at his residence, I am totally convinced,” warned the prosecutor Lincoln Gakiya, who directs the judicial investigations against the PCC. So it was. Although the narco notified two addresses in case the police needed to communicate with him, by the time a few hours later the magistrate presiding over the Supreme Court, Luis Fux, suspended his release from prison and ordered him to be detained again, he had already fled. From the prison of a city called Presidente Venceslau, he traveled about three hours by car to Maringá and there he took a private plane that, according to the Brazilian press, took him to Paraguay.

Gakiya explained a few months ago in an interview with this newspaper that the PCC “still sells more [droga] within Brazil, but the traffic to Europe is a path of no return because it is a fantastic profit with little risk ”.

It is a peculiar organization that has about 35,000 members inside and outside the prisons who pay a monthly fee, they can only kill with the permission of the group, they regulate the prices of coca and marijuana in the state of São Paulo to minimize the risk of conflicts and in recent years they have faced bloody wars with other criminal groups for control of the Brazilian drug routes and those that lead to neighboring countries.

Just over a year, the last head of coca trafficking to Europe had been in Presidente Venceslau prison after being detained in a luxury coastal apartment. His fondness for powerful and expensive boats was the clue that led to his arrest.

It is not uncommon in Brazil for the eleven justices of the Supreme Court to individually adopt precautionary decisions that later ratify, or not, all or a part of their companions of the highest court. The issue of whether those convicted in the second instance should be imprisoned is one of the most debated in Brazil in recent years as a result of the Lava Jato case against corruption. It was a change of criteria of the highest court that led to the release from prison of former President Lula da Silva and hundreds of other prisoners almost a year ago.

In the controversy over the flight of the head of the PCC, several high-ranking political positions in addition to the two judges have detailed their arguments to support their initial decisions. The governor of São Paulo, João Doria, congratulated the judge who revoked the release after declaring himself perplexed by the previous decision. He criticized it as “a lack of respect for the work of the São Paulo police and an unacceptable condescension to criminals.” Doria ordered the police to search for André do Rap. The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia, instead came out to defend the legality of the initial ruling.