The Al Ain Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by the Court of First Instance, which ruled that a domestic worker recruitment company be required to return 16,000 dirhams to a customer whose maid ran away from his home during the warranty period, while obligating the company to pay 5,000 dirhams in compensation.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against a auxiliary labor recruitment company, in which he demanded that it oblige it to return 16 thousand dirhams, while obligating it to pay 50 thousand dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages incurred by it, and obliging it to fees, expenses and fees, indicating that he had recruited a maid through the defendant, However, the maid escaped during the guarantee period, and when the company demanded a refund of 16,000 dirhams for the recruitment cost, it was refused.

The company submitted an answer memorandum that included the introduction of a new litigant in the lawsuit, and stated that it was not responsible for the matter, and that the litigant litigant was responsible according to the declaration and undertaking issued by him, while the litigant litigant submitted a reply memorandum in which he stated that the defendant was not responsible for the amount because he is the actual person responsible for the license. He asked to dismiss the case for lack of evidence.

The Court of First Instance issued a ruling accepting the inclusion of the entered opponent in the case in form, and in the matter of the case by obligating the defendant and the entered opponent to pay the plaintiff 16 thousand dirhams, while obligating them to pay 5000 dirhams in compensation, and obligating them to fees and expenses, and rejected the rest of the requests, and based its judgment on the authority of the ruling The penalty issued convicting the defendant and the adversary.

This judiciary was not accepted by the defendant, so she appealed it, and in the appeal, she blamed the appealed judgment for breaching the right of defense, lack of causation, corruption in inference, violation of what is established in the documents, and error in application of the law, because the adversary entered (the second respondent) acknowledged that he is responsible for the office And the criminal court convicted him in his personal capacity, and therefore the appellant is neither criminally nor civilly responsible for this matter, in addition to the fact that the case must be dismissed due to its lack of evidence.

The Court of Appeal stated that the appealed judgment was issued in the presence of the defendant, and it did not intend to register her current appeal until after the deadline for the appeal had passed, according to what was learned from the registration report, as well as the financial receipt for paying the fees, which resulted in the loss of her right to appeal to file it after the deadline. The court ruled that the appellant’s right to appeal forfeiting him for being registered outside the deadline, and obliged her to pay fees and expenses.