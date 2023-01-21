In the wake of the exit of the French forces and the cessation of European exercises at the end of 2022; and the United Nations hinting at the withdrawal of the international forces, which number about 12,000; The implementation of the peace agreement signed in 2015 has stalled; Observers warned of “a security vacuum that could lead to an expansion of the human tragedy the country is going through.”

In conjunction with the escalation of terrorist attacks in Mali in recent weeks; The United Nations has hinted at the possibility of its “Minusma” peacekeeping forces leaving, according to a report addressed to the UN Security Council.

The report indicated that these forces are “unsustainable” without increasing the current number, by 3,000 personnel.

Tragic conditions

The past three months witnessed a significant increase in the frequency of terrorist attacks, especially in the north of the country. As a result, more than 40 people were killed, about 45,000 were displaced, and more schools were closed.

According to statements by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, the number of displaced people has reached more than 442,000 over the past years, while more than 1,950 schools have closed, which led to the dropout of about 587,000 children from school.

After a lull that lasted a few months, al-Qaeda and ISIS intensified their attacks in central Mali, and near populated areas in the northern regions of Gao and Menaka.

According to international observers, the attacks and continuous violent incidents over the past weeks have destabilized security, amid widespread human rights violations.

Civilians in many regions of Mali suffer from serious security conditions, due to the continuous attacks launched by local militias, in addition to the raging battles between extremist groups in the center and north of the country, which aim to gain more influence.

The militants of the “Nasrat al-Islam” group and groups loyal to al-Qaeda and ISIS in the Greater Sahara continue to launch attacks that have caused dozens of civilian casualties.

Doubts about the international presence

While the French forces withdrew from Mali at the end of 2022; The United Nations has cast doubts about the viability of the international peacekeeping forces, which have been operating there since 2013.

The “MINUSMA” force worked to help impose stability in a country suffering from the spread of extremist movements, protect civilians, and contribute to peace efforts and defend human rights. However, the security situation continued to deteriorate despite the presence of these forces.

In reference to the logistical and operational difficulties faced by the international forces; In a document submitted to members of the UN Security Council, Guterres said that “MINUSMA is a peacekeeping operation where there is no peace to keep.”

And with the extension of its mandate in 2019 in the center of the country, which is witnessing acts of violence, Guterres said that the mission, which has become deprived of the support of the operations of international parties, especially after the withdrawal of French forces in 2022; “She did what she could do, but she reached the limits of her capabilities.”

He also saw that MINUSMA is in a “critical situation in which it has become unable to meet the expectations of millions and some regional parties, and is subject to continuous criticism.”

The United Nations believes that the current situation in Mali “does not help the continuation of the mission”; I suggested 3 options; based on:

Supporting the current force and providing it with the means that enable it to carry out its mission, while increasing its number

Withdrawing military units and converting the mission’s mission into a political mission only

Maintaining sufficiency with the current number, while changing the mandate by closing some camps or reducing deployment in central Mali.

An expert specializing in terrorism and security issues in West Africa, Babahmad Maa El-Anein, explains international concerns. By saying that “the nature of terrorist attacks in the region poses a major challenge to any international or regional forces.”

He explained to “Sky News Arabia”: “After the intervention of the joint forces of the Organization for Economic and Security Cooperation between West African Countries (ECOWAS) in Mali, armed groups launched several suicide operations against them in Kidal, Gawa and Timbuktu, which is the same fate they faced.” French forces, which led to heavy losses among those forces.

Big differences

Over the past months, the differences between the ruling military council in Mali and the European Union countries, especially France and Germany, have worsened. And this coincides with the increasing accusations that indicate a close rapprochement between the new rulers of Mali and Russian fighters over the past two years.

But the Mali government strongly denies these accusations. While Russian President Vladimir Putin, after his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in February 2022, denied the existence of any connection between the Kremlin and the Wagner elements deployed in Mali.

These differences prompted the bloc countries to end security training operations in Mali in mid-2022, and Germany and Britain announced the start of withdrawing their forces as of mid-2023.

However, in light of the increasing expectations of continued violence in Mali during 2023; Experts in the field of security called on the European Union to restore security cooperation frameworks and engage more there.

Media reports quoted Jonathan Giffard; West African Expert and Distinguished Fellow at the Montaigne Research Institute; Saying that the French withdrawal from Mali “had a major impact on efforts to combat terrorism there.”

But Giffard indicated “a lesser effect of the withdrawal of the German and British forces, which were part of the international and European operations, and their participation was limited to military training and they did not have combat missions.”

However, financial security expert Amadou Doumbia; He does not agree with what Giffard said. He told Sky News Arabia that the withdrawal of international forces “could help the Malians solve their own problems.”

He believes that the French withdrawal “did not leave any significant impact in the region,” expressing his belief in “the possibility of the Malian forces taking responsibility for protecting the country themselves if the peace agreement signed in May 2015, which provides for the integration of armed movements into the Malian army, is implemented.”

Peace efforts faltered

on the other side; Peace efforts between the Malian government and officials of the Azawad movement, which has been calling for autonomy since the 1960s, are faltering.

Despite the signing of a preliminary peace agreement between the two sides in May 2015; None of the provisions of that agreement “have not been implemented so far due to the successive geopolitical developments that the region has witnessed during the past eight years.”

The importance of the Azawad movements has increased over the past years, as they have been active in confronting terrorist groups in northern Mali, and have fought several battles that have led to reducing the influence of ISIS and other terrorist movements that have taken from the Malian lands as a starting point for West and North Africa.