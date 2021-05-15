The rising cost of carbon dioxide (CO₂) emission rights, which this week have reached over 55 euros per ton – the maximum since the creation of this market, 16 years ago – is leaving behind a trail of steep rises in the price of electricity across Europe. One of the most obvious examples is that of Spain, where in a not atypical April -without large peaks in demand or prolonged low supply- the electricity bill suffered the greatest escalation since there are records: 46% more than in the same month of last year, in a state of alarm to stop the expansion of the coronavirus. But it is by no means the only one.

In the Spanish case, the price is determined by the last megawatt (MWh) that enters the market, and that usually comes — almost always — from combined cycle plants. As they are subject to this tax (they are fueled by gas), this raises the total price at which electricity is supplied to individuals and companies, regardless of its origin. The cheapest enter the market first, which are usually renewable (wind, solar and hydroelectric), then nuclear and, finally, combined cycle and coal, which are usually the last to enter and, therefore , which determine that marginal price that ends up ruling over the rest of the technologies.

Coal has practically disappeared from mix continental electricity, except in countries such as Germany, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria and, above all, Poland, where around 70% of the electrical energy consumed continues to come from the burning of this mineral according to the latest figures from the International Energy Agency (IEA). Those will be, according to Refinitiv analyst Ingvild Sørhus, those who will continue to suffer the most from the price increase derived from the higher cost of carbon dioxide. But there is more: the combined cycle has been – Spain is a very good example of this – the technology chosen by many countries to meet demand during the hours of the day when renewables and nuclear are not able to cover what is required by the consumers. Hence, the price of CO₂ is raising the electricity bill so much in recent times.

“The cost of carbon rights that generators must buy passes to the consumer via electricity prices”, confirms Tom Lord, head of trading from the specialized firm Redshaw Advisors. “So, as the price of carbon goes up, prices will also go up,” he synthesizes. According to the latest data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the main factor behind the rise in inflation in advanced economies in recent months has been rising energy prices, with electricity leading the way.

Companies pass the cost on to consumers

“The electrics are trying to get past [a los consumidores finales] as much cost of carbon dioxide as they can, but as renewables emerge, it will be increasingly difficult for them to do so ”, remarks Nicolas Girod, from the firm specializing in carbon markets ClearBlue Markets. The high cost of emissions, he says, is also achieving one of his fundamental goals: a mix less polluting electricity, in part by substituting coal for gas, which pollutes less than half. “The rule is clear,” adds Girod, the countries in which the emission rights are affecting the final price of electricity the most are also those in which the electricity sector emits the most.

The toughening of the EU’s climate targets, which now aims to reduce its emissions by 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels – compared to the 40% raised so far – has led to an increase in emission rights in consonance. Less supply and equal demand is, in short, always synonymous with higher prices. “But the fact that the EU has raised the ambition of its climate objectives, which is something positive, is not to blame,” remarks Natalia Fabra, professor of Economics at the Carlos III University of Madrid. “Europe’s current commitment to achieving climate neutrality simply did not exist just two years ago,” adds Adam Berman of the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA).

Paradoxically, Fabra reports by telephone, far from shaking its income statements, in Spain electricity companies are among the great beneficiaries of this dynamic. In recent days, according to data from Red Eléctrica de España (REE), around 85% of the electricity generated and consumed in Spain was CO₂-free, including highly remunerated nuclear and hydroelectric generation, but when marginal cost governs, This means that clean technologies are being rewarded at a much higher price than generation, leaving a millionaire margin to the owners of the plants.

The speculation factor

“The rally has been driven by investors (speculators), who have increased their interest in this market in the heat of the changes that the EU is going to have to make to move from reducing emissions “, says Trevor Sikorski, head of analysis at Gas, Carbon and Carbon from the British consultancy Energy Aspects. “And that increases the short-term costs of generating electricity that energy companies have to recoup. Now with rising prices [de las emisiones]when it is becoming a much more notable factor in setting electricity prices ”.

How long will this impact last? “As well as thermal power plants – powered by fossil fuels – are the ones that set the price of electricity. And that will continue to happen for at least 10 years ”, Sikorski remarks. Some analysts, such as Mark Lewis, of the French bank BNP Paribas, place the price per ton emitted at around 90 euros in 2030, almost 65% more than today. Hence the avalanche of speculators who are entering the market in search of profits.

System reform

For more than a decade, carbon dioxide prices on the European emissions rights market, where around 10,000 factories and power plants on the continent are obliged to go, have been on the floor. They moved at about 5 euros per ton, which prevented it from fulfilling its ultimate purpose: to extract from mix energy to the most emitting technologies. The EU undertook a reform of the system in 2019 to withdraw excess rights in that market. And the price per ton began to grow.

The effect of this reform in countries like Spain, where there is an excess of installed power, was rapid: coal plants practically disappeared from the mix, something to which the stricter rules against air pollution also contributed.

The idea of ​​the European institutions is that high CO precios prices do not go backwards. And this will also put the combined cycle plants in check. Brussels is preparing a reform of the system, which is scheduled to be presented in June and which, among other developments, will make maritime transport also obliged to enter this market. In addition, changes are planned so that airlines pay more for the carbon dioxide they emit.