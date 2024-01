– Episode of the 15 Minutos podcast talks about what is behind the conflicts in the Middle East as well as the possible consequences for the rest of the world

*) Last week we talked about the chaos in Ecuador here at 15 Minutos, but there are serious problems on both sides. Today, here on the podcast, we turn our eyes to the Middle East and the escalation in tension that seems to have no end.

For now, a truce between Israel and Hamas seems a distant goal, as neither side is willing to budge sufficiently. And in addition, the Houthis – a Yemeni militia that supports Hamas and are directly involved in the conflict – have carried out a series of attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

This episode of 15 Minutes podcast talks about the meanings of this escalation in the conflict we have seen in the Middle East and the risks for the rest of the world. Who helps us in this task is the editor of Mundo da Gazeta do Povo, Jones Rossi.

