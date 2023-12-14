At the beginning of the week there was news that we can consider fatal, since it was officially announced that the Electronic Entertainment Expo has come to an end, news that was announced by the THAT, who were in charge of organizing it year after year. Despite that, people think that everything is over there with the company, but it seems that they have a new plan in hand, and that it is something similar to basically starting from scratch, with a reboot of how they view these types of events.

The organization comments that the E3 It will leave a void in people even though there are more associations, because they will be looking to have something that combines the best of both worlds, that is, presentation of games with the press but also the admission of the general public. This was tried to be implemented during the last presentations, but it did not work at all, although they are already looking for solutions so as not to have the same result that started a short time ago.

This was mentioned by the general director of the THAT, Stanley Pierre-Louis:

Different companies have different needs in how they market their work. For some companies a consumer event is the right vehicle. For others it is working with the press and business partners to improve their message. For each company it is different. Depending on the game, depending on the product, a different type of event is required. We've seen companies find ways to reach the audiences they want to reach when they want to reach them. That's what makes this industry exciting and what makes this the right time to explore different options for what we can contribute to the industry. We will think about exploring ways to bring everyone together to tell a story about the industry. I don't know how it will turn out. We are spending time thinking about what the narrative is, because there is a good time for the industry to reform and renew the way the public thinks about video games. But they are premature ideas.

With that in mind, the organization will think about how to add current trends to result in a product that companies want to join, including Nintendo, Xbox and Microsoft. Of course, that won't make the Internet video streaming business go away. But now it will be the space for people to try the new features that will arrive at some point in the year.

Via: Venturebeat

Editor's note: We definitely cannot be left without a great video game event, even though it does not have the greatness provided by E3. Even so, that space is essential for media from around the world to meet in one place to talk with developers.