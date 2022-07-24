The coronavirus hit the coffers of the organization responsible for the event.

The Entertainment Software Associationorganizing entity of E3, lost a large sum of money due to the cancellation of E3 2020 whose main reason was the coronavirus pandemic. Altogether they were 10 million dollars those who stopped entering, according to pick up Axios in an analysis of tax returns for the 2020 tax year.

The report states that the company made about 40 million dollars in fiscal year 2020, which represents a reduction of 25% in their income compared to the previous period. The ESA relies on company fees of video games such as Tencent, Sony, Nintendo, Microsoft, etc. Exact figures are unknown but analysis indicates that Activision shelled out $680,000.

in 2019 expenses amounted to 12 million dollars while income was 17 millionAccording to Gamesindustry.biz revealsin the year 2019 the bills of the fair amounted to $12 million for $17 million in revenue. In addition, Axios also shares a list of expenses of more than 2.5 million dollars in matters related to the defense of intellectual property rights, freedom of expression, child safety and STEM education (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). ).

We now know that E3 will return to Los Angeles in 2023 at the second week of June after ESA canceled this 2022 edition. Instead we had the Summer Game Festpresented by Geoff Keighley, who left us with many new and interesting revelations.

