Although everything seems to be against him, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), is not giving up on E3. Today it was announced that the digital edition of this event for 2022 has been cancelled. This marks the second year that this trade show for the video game industry simply will not take place. However, the organizers are already thinking about E3 2023.

Through a statement shared by various media, ESA has revealed that it intends to carry out E3 2023 in person and digitally at some point in the summer of the following year. This was what was said about it:

“We will dedicate all of their energy and resources to delivering a revitalized physical and digital E3 experience next summer. Regardless of how you enjoyed the show floor or your favorite dives, the 2023 showcase will once again bring the community, media and industry together in an entirely new format and interactive experience.”

Says 2023 event will be physical and digital. pic.twitter.com/6xfWecc2Jl — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) March 31, 2022

At the moment it is unknown exactly what the ESA means by a “completely new format”. While the pandemic may be partly responsible for this year’s cancellation, If E3 2023 suffers a similar fate, there won’t be much of an excuse in that possibility.

In related topics, you can learn more about the cancellation of E3 2022 here. Similarly, Geoff Keighley announces a new Kickoff Live for the Summer Game Fest.

Editor’s Note:

E3 is still a hugely important event for the industry, and to see this year’s edition canceled is pretty sad. Hopefully next year things will be different, and I can attend Los Angeles with the rest of the industry.

Via: Stephen Totilo