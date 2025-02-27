The eruption of Vesubio vitrified the brain of a Herculano inhabitant: a cloud of more than 500ºC killed him

A team of Italian and German researchers has discovered the remains of a brain vitrified by heat inside the skull of an individual who died in the old Roman city of Herculano during the Vesubio eruption in 79 AD. The researchers believe that it was probably formed when it died because of a very hot but short -lived ash cloud.

The team led by the volcanologist Guido Giordanoof the Department of Sciences of the University of Rome Tre, analyzed the glass fragments extracted from the interior of the skull and the spinal cord of a deceased individual in his bed in the Collegium augustalium of Herculano, in southern Italy. The results of the analysis, which are published this Thursday In the magazine Scientific Reportsincluding images with X -rays and electronic microscope and indicate that, so that the brain became glass, it should have been heated above at least 510 degrees Celsius before quickly cooling.

The first deadly blow of Vesubio

Organic glass formation is extremely difficult, since environmental temperatures are rarely low enough for water containing organic matter to solidify. The scientists had identified the material in 2020, but were not clear how it had formed.





Now the authors point out that this could not have occurred if the individual was heated only by the pyroclastic flows that buried Herculano, since the temperatures of these flows did not reach more than 465 degrees and would have cooled slowly. Therefore, they conclude, based on the observations of modern volcanic eruptions, that a cloud of supercalerated ashes that dissipated quickly was the first deadly event during the eruption of the Vesubio.

A unique material

Scientists also believe that the bones of the skull and the backbone of the individual probably protected the brain from the complete thermal decomposition to more than 500ºC, which allowed the fragments to form this unique organic glass.

“This scenario is of great importance not only for historical and vulcanological reconstruction, but also for civil protection purposes – says Giordano – because it defines a very high danger even for very diluted flows that do not have great impacts on structures but can be lethal due to their temperatures, whose knowledge can translate into effective measures of prevention and mitigation.”

“This cerebral and spinal material vitrified has not only been found in any other of the hundred Pier Paolo PetroneCo -author of the study. “It is likely that the particular conditions that occurred at the beginning of the eruption in the place of discovery, as well as the protection of the skull and the bones of the individual’s spine, would create the conditions for the brain and bone marrow to survive the thermal impact, subsequently allowing this unique organic glass to be formed.”

For Nahúm Méndez Chazarrageologist and disseminator that has not participated in the study, the article has a series of very important derivatives, one at the level of research and another more practices. “The fact that vitrified organic remains have been preserved at these temperatures could help us find new ways to preserve biomaterials, as an alternative to vitrification cold And at the same time it opens a window to be found more remains of this type under similar conditions not only in Pompeii, but related to other volcanic eruptions, ”he says.

On the other hand, the existence of an ash of ash at a very high temperature that the authors speak, is a fact to take into account to make better models of eruptions, according to the expert.

“Even at the forensic level, the preservation of tiny details within the vitrified brain could open a research path for the study of archaeological remains using different techniques since, in view of this research, really extreme conditions could also preserve organic remains,” he concludes.