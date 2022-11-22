Wellington. The deadly volcanic eruption that occurred in Tonga in January is the strongest recorded with modern equipment, a group of researchers led from New Zealand said yesterday.

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted underwater with a force equivalent to 100 atomic bombs, triggering a 15-meter tidal wave that destroyed homes and killed at least three people in this Pacific Ocean kingdom.

The wave surged across the ocean, killing two women in Peru, damaging underwater communication cables and cutting off Tonga from the world for weeks.

A study by New Zealand’s National Institute for Marine and Atmospheric Research noted that the eruption ejected nearly 10 cubic kilometers of material (the equivalent of 2.6 million Olympic-sized swimming pools) and hurled debris more than 40 kilometers into the mesosphere.

“The eruption had a record height, being the first to reach the mesosphere,” the layer above the stratosphere, explained marine geologist Kevin Mackay.

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai eruption may be similar to that of the Krakatoa volcano in Indonesia, which killed thousands of people in 1883 before the invention of modern measuring instruments.

The difference, MacKay argued, is that “Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai is an underwater volcano.”

The scientist added that the column of smoke caused by the eruption contained about 2 cubic kilometers of particles that remained in the atmosphere for “months, causing the spectacular sunsets that we saw” in the Pacific region.

His team also discovered that the crater is now 700 meters deeper than it was originally.

Klyuchevskaya Sopka and Shiveluch

On the other hand, two volcanoes erupted on the Kamchatka peninsula in Russia, spewing clouds of lava and ash.

The peninsula, in the Pacific Ocean about 6,600 kilometers east of Moscow, is one of the most geothermal areas on the planet, with some 30 active volcanoes.

Volcanic activity arose after a strong earthquake on Saturday, local press reported.

The Institute of Volcanology of the Russian Academy of Sciences noted that at the Klyuchevskaya Sopka – which at about 4,754 meters is the highest active volcano in Eurasia – there were about 10 explosions per hour.

The Shiveluch volcano is also spewing lava and ash, the institute added.

Kamchatka is a sparsely inhabited peninsula. The town of Klyuchi, with about 5,000 inhabitants, is between the two volcanoes, about 30 and 50 kilometers from each other.

The volcanoes are about 450 kilometers from the peninsula’s only major city, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.