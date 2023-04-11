A resident of Kamchatka took a giant cloud during the eruption of the Shiveluch volcano

Dmitry Levin, a resident of the Kamchatka Territory, filmed the eruption of the Shiveluch volcano on the morning of April 11. Frames published in Telegram– channel of the administration of the Ust-Kamchatsky region.

The video shows a giant cloud of ash moving from the direction of the volcano. According to the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Shiveluch threw ash to a height of up to 20 kilometers. Within a radius of several tens of kilometers, the sky was covered with an ash cloud, and ashfall began in the village of Klyuchi and the village of Maiskoye. Due to the activity of the volcano, it has been assigned the highest red aviation hazard code.

Shiveluch is one of the largest volcanoes in the Kamchatka Territory. It includes the Old Shiveluch volcano, the ancient caldera and the active Young Shiveluch volcano. It is located 50 kilometers from the village of Klyuchi and 450 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.