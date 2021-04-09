The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has evicted thousands of citizens from the first of the islands due to the danger from the activity of the La Soufiere volcano, which this Friday erupted for the first time in 40 years. “At 08:41 this morning an explosive eruption began at the La Soufriere volcano in San Vicente. This is the culmination of the seismic activity that began on April 8. The eruption continues, ”reported the Seismic Research Center of the University of the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago on its Twitter account.

Images disseminated by the island’s inhabitants on social networks show columns of gray smoke and steam coming out of the volcano and ash fallen on vehicles and houses, which reached the Argyle International Airport located 19 kilometers from the volcano, according to the National Organization for Local Emergency Management (NEMO).

On Thursday, the government of the small Caribbean island of 100,000 inhabitants ordered the evacuation of thousands of citizens from the area closest to the volcano and sent a cruise ship to remove them from that territory, while other inhabitants were transferred to shelters in safer places, according to reported by the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO).

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves issued the evacuation order on Thursday and asked the population to be on high alert after a series of tremors were recorded.

The last time La Soufriere volcano had erupted was on April 13, 1979, exactly 42 years ago.

