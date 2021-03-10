The eruption of the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano began in Kamchatka. A video of a natural phenomenon is published in Twitter-account of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the region.

The footage shows how smoke emanates from the crater of the volcano and red-hot debris is thrown out. It is noted that the video captures the emergence of a new cone of the volcano.

Klyuchevskaya Sopka is the highest active volcano in Eurasia. Its relative height is 4649 meters.

In February, Mount Etna erupted in Sicily. It was established that the cause of the eruption was an earthquake below the southeastern crater at a depth of about three kilometers.