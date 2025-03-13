



A few minutes ago, when around a thousand fans of Rome have reached the entrance of San Mamés, the Ertzaintza reinforcements have had to dissolve a group of Athletic fans who were waiting for them at the height of the security cord mounted for the party.

“Puta Rome” and “fascists” have been the songs that have been heard most in the esplanade of the center of Bilbao. This has followed the launch of bottles, firecrackers and flares while the Italian club fans (among which Ertzaintza has located members of the Atlético Front) reached the first security cord.

After this, a second group of vans from Ertzaintza has arrived to dissolve the encounter. Races have been produced towards the access points to the stadium.

The group of fans, mostly young people has continued to launch bottles and objects to the police. “To face the police with a uncovered face,” some fans have recriminated. The launch of firecrackers has continued, while the teams are already found inside San Mamés.