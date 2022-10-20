The Ertzaintza has found this morning, around half past eight, the kidnapped baby in the Basurto hospital, in Bilbao. The agents have found him on the doormat of an eighth floor of portal number 26 in the Bilbao neighborhood of Santutxu, known as Plaza del Carmen, with the umbilical cord clamp placed. The child with only one day of life was kidnapped early last night from the Basurto Maternity. According to the description of the Ertzaintza, the author of the abduction would be a middle-aged woman, 1.60 meters tall, obese complexion and long curly hair, tied in a bun. The Police are looking for her around the Calle Cocherito in Bilbao.

The worst of nightmares came true for a couple in their thirties in Bilbao. On Tuesday, the woman had given birth to a baby who weighed just over seven pounds at birth. During the whole day yesterday she remained recovering from childbirth in the room that she had been assigned in the Iturrizar pavilion. Next to her, her crib with her son, and in the same room, another couple also with her baby.

Around nine o’clock at night, a woman between 35 and 40 years old entered the room. She was wearing white sanitary clothes, those corresponding to medical or administrative personnel. She approached the crib of the little boy born on Tuesday and took him in her arms. She told her mother that they were going to put him through some of the usual tests on newborns, prior to discharge.

The kidnapping suspect in an image taken by a camera. /



ERTZAINTZA



The alleged kidnapper was thus able to leave the room without any resistance. Until her mother began to suspect the delay and the family notified the hospital of what had happened. Center staff began looking for the woman through the facilities without finding her. The father himself joined the search, which extended outside the building. But they found no trace of the suspect, nor of the child. Just in case he had abandoned it, they inspected the rubbish bins, between the hedges, under the bushes and the rubbish bins… All to no avail. The father even notified a taxi driver who was driving along the nearby Avenida de Montevideo at the time, whom he asked to notify his colleagues so that they would remain vigilant in case they came across the suspect.

Plastic bag



Meanwhile, the Ertzaintza had also been notified, which sent several patrols to the medical center and began the investigations. From the viewing of the images taken by the security cameras it was possible to verify that the woman had left the hospital on foot. She was wearing the same sanitary clothes that had allowed her to deceive her mother and she was carrying a white plastic bag, like the ones used for her shopping, in which her little one was presumably. She left the hospital through the Capuchin entrance, near Termibus.

She has subsequently been seen wearing a white short-sleeved T-shirt, tight leggings with geometric patterns, sneakers and a small black bag, shaped like a half moon, crossed as a shoulder strap. She carried the baby in her arms and also carried a rectangular raffia-type bag.

According to the description to which this newspaper has had access, it is a woman with a somewhat strong constitution, curly brown hair that she wore in a ponytail. She has a slight limp and is apparently of local origin.

The Autonomous Police asks anyone who can provide any information in this regard to contact the Sos-Deiak 112 Emergency telephone number, or by sending an email to [email protected]