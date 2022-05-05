Ertzaintza agents patrol a street in Bilbao. irekia

A man has gone to an Ertzaintza police station this Thursday afternoon after seeing his image published as a suspect in the serial murders in Bilbao and has denied his involvement in the deaths, according to sources from the Basque Government Security Department. The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, has shown his willingness to collaborate in the case, sources from the regional Executive point out. After his statement, the regional police have arrested him to advance in some investigations that are secret.

The Ertzaintza had increased from four to eight the deaths, all with similar characteristics, of men that the perpetrator of the crimes had allegedly located through a dating network. The regional police were tracking the NDMB, who called himself Carlos, a 25-year-old Colombian who arrived in Spain “more than three years” ago and had applied for asylum, according to police sources. The first data of who has become the alleged perpetrator was left behind by him when he fled from him, and after the struggle in the house of which he could have become the fifth known victim of his. Inside the backpack that he forgot in the house, the Basque police found documentation and liquid ecstasy, the drug that he apparently used to nullify the will of his victims.

The Ertzaintza, competent in the Basque Country, had asked the National Police, competent in Immigration matters, for help to obtain information about the person under investigation and his stay in Spain, “where he has moved quite a bit in the more than three years he has been here,” say police sources.

The judge handling the case had decreed the secrecy of the summary and had issued a search and arrest warrant against the alleged murderer, “who did not habitually reside in the Basque Country”, according to the Basque police. In fact, the Ertzaintza expanded the focus to other places, such as Madrid and Alicante, where it is trying to determine if deaths may have been recorded in similar circumstances. For its part, the LGTBI community has already mobilized and has denounced the events as a sequence of deadly homophobic attacks.

The first four deaths investigated occurred in Bilbao, in a period of two months, between September and October 2021. The first clue that led the investigation against a single suspect was the death of a 43-year-old man that occurred on October 18 in the Casco Viejo of the Biscayan capital, who died at his home, apparently naturally. But, a week later, his brother informed the Ertzaintza that, after the death of his relative, money had been withdrawn from his bank account. That complaint put the police on alert.

Months later, another man informed the Basque police that he had suffered an attempted murder, also in Casco Viejo. He told the agents that he had met a man at his house and that he jumped on him and started kissing him. Then, without any discussion, the aggressor tried to strangle him, although during the fight he was able to get away from him and ask for help. The attacker, always according to the complainant’s testimony, left the house in a hurry, but left a backpack with documents and a container that allegedly contained GHB, better known as “liquid ecstasy”, a narcotic substance that causes drowsiness and obtundation to depression. breathing, hallucinations and coma.

Police inquiries found links between the two events and suspect that they could be related to at least three other deaths recorded in the same Bilbao neighborhood between September and October 2021, suspicions that have later been extended to the eight deaths under investigation. now.