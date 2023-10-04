The college of referees of the Premier League (PGMOL, for its acronym in English) released this Tuesday the conversation that occurred in the VAR room when the legal goal disallowed by Luis Díaz in the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool was checked.

In the recording it is seen how Dan England, After reviewing the images of the goal disallowed against Díaz, he says “Check completed”, thinking that the goal had been valid, so he, inadvertently, confirmed the decision of the field referee, who, however, had annulled the goal outside of game.

There is more?

The VAR tries to change the decision, once the game has been restored, something that is outside the protocol, and in the VAR room they decided that it was too late.

“As we said in a statement after Saturday’s match, we know that a human error was made during this match, which should have ended in a goal after the intervention of the VAR,” the Premier said in a statement.

Klopp exploded against the VAR.
Photo: Twitter: Liverpool FC

“As with all goal situations, the VAR team reviewed all aspects of the goal. Once the on-field referees disallowed the goal, it moved to the VAR verification phase, and it was correct. The hitting point of the ball was precise and so was the use of line technology,” points out.

“The image showed that Luis Díaz was in a regular position, without needing to use a second line. In a lapse of concentration at the moment, the VAR lost attention to the decision that had been made on the field and incorrectly communicated ‘complete check ‘, incorrectly confirming the field decision.

“He did it without communicating with the VAR assistant,” Add.

Luis Díaz, Liverpool player.

“The match resumed immediately and after a few seconds, the replay operator and the VAR assistant realized that the on-field decision had been offside, but this was not communicated to the on-field referees at any time during the game. match. (This is the sanction to which Huila is exposed for ball trap)

“The VAR team considered whether the match could be stopped again, but the protocol does not allow that and they decided that they could not intervene.”Explain.

In a parallel statement, the PGMOL assured that the protocol will be changed so that each VAR decision also needs the green light from the VAR assistant, in addition to improving communication between the VAR team and the field referees.

Complete video of the VAR audios

😳 It’s incredible what happened in Tottenham vs. Liverpool: The VAR verified that Luis Díaz’s goal play had NOT been off-side and only announced “COMPLETE VERIFICATION”, without realizing that the field decision was to CANCEL the action.pic.twitter.com/OXMzvUAN1S — Pablo Giralt (@giraltpablo) October 3, 2023

Liverpool fined over claims

Liverpool assured that “sporting integrity” has been damaged by the legal goal disallowed by Colombian Luis Díaz in last weekend’s league match against Tottenham Hotspur, and added that it will “explore options.”

The Premier League recognized the human error and those in charge of refereeing the VAR in that match distanced themselves from the next games.

“We understand the pressures that referees work under, but these pressures are supposed to be relieved, not increased, by the existence of VAR. It is unsatisfactory that sufficient time was not given for the correct decision to be made and therefore not “There was intervention. These failures have been categorized as a ‘human error’ and are unacceptable. We hope there will be a review with full transparency,” Liverpool said in a statement.

Luis Díaz, this Sunday, in Liverpool. Photo: Screenshot. EFE

However, Díaz’s club is still in trouble because it has now gone from accuser to accused. According to Liverpool Echo, The cast will be fined by the English federation, which has called their conduct after the game “bad discipline.”

Therefore, the team must pay a fine of 28,800 euros, as the entity sentenced it.

