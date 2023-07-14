Friday, July 14, 2023, 1:31 p.m.



A letter delivered on behalf of the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) always causes concern. If there is a notice of a fine inside, your next step should be to pay the penalty for having committed an infraction. Although before doing this procedure, which can be done from home through the agency’s application, you must pay attention to said document because an error in its presentation can mean the cancellation of the fine.

Why is the fine cancelled?



In the case of radar fines, previously it was only necessary to capture the license plate number. However, in the latter the regulations are different. As indicated in Order ITC/3123/2010, now for its validity it is required that the notification include two images of the moment in which it is detected that the driver has exceeded the speed allowed in that section. This non-compliance with the regulations is what has led the Contentious-Administrative Court number 1 of Oviedo, in Asturias, to annul a fine for a radar that caught a vehicle traveling at 133 kilometers per hour. The driver penalized for speeding noticed the error in the notification and appealed the traffic penalty, which is penalized with 100 euros. In addition, Europa Press, which had access to the sentence, revealed that the agents continue to fine them, taking as valid the results detected by that radar that does not work correctly.

But with the document having two photographs is not enough. These must be from different moments, they cannot be the same frame. For this reason, the Contentious Administrative Court number 5 of Córdoba annulled a DGT fine of 100 euros for speeding after the driver appealed. The Law establishes that if a fixed device without an operator captures an infraction, it must take a panoramic photograph and another of the license plate.