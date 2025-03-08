This year’s International Women’s Day celebration will go down in history as the 8-M of the sexual scandals of the left, already in low hours after the successive electoral debacles of the previous year and the division itself … internal space. There is no doubt that it is either that both adding and Podemos take the palm with the cases of Íñigo Errejón – researched by an alleged crime of sexual aggression against actress Elisa Mouliáa – and Juan Carlos Monedero – accused of sexually harassing at least two women of the purple party – who derived in two crises for both formations, who still try to reward. “It does a lot of damage” to feminism although sexist violence is “transverse” and “does not go from matches,” said the leader of adding, Yolanda Díaz, a couple of weeks ago, asked if the complaints against the founders of Podemos Erosiona to the space as a whole, whose hegemony is disputed with those of Ione Belarra and Irene Montero.

The PSOE is not much better standing than the games to your left this 8-M. Names such as the famous Tito Berni of the Mediator Case, whose criminal plot leaves prostitutes and drugs, or former Minister José Luis Ábalos with Jessica, who is presumed that he hired through a catalog of ‘Escorts’ (although she has denied it to the judge), or the suspences of assistance from which Pedro Sánchez was number two to premises where prostitution was exercised. All of them, information that transcends in full deployment of the abolitionist agenda and antiprositution of equality and that damage the feminist discourse of the PSOE in the middle of the week of the 8-difference of previous years, the noise has been much lower.

In the week of March 8, both add and Podemos, as more Madrid, a party of which Errejón is also founder, and even the PSOE have chosen to focus the focus on many other matters, but not on feminism given that several of the main leaders who were someday integrated into their ranks are their protagonists of various sexual scandals. The purple formation has completely passed on the week of 8-M. Neither an act, nor an initiative, not even a reference to it during a press conference. “We arrived on this March 8 proud and very happy,” his secretary of Organization, Pablo Fernández, on Monday, on questions from the press. The promotional acts face their Ordinary Congress of April focus all their efforts as well as their resounding rejection to the rise in defense spending and the PSOE migratory pact and the Catalan separatists.

Addar seems to have marked a more profile apex that we can with its proposal to reform the Constitution to include abortion or its own act on feminism, a flag that had traditionally been purple and especially, waved by Irene Montero during its stage in the Ministry of Equality in the previous legislature. In any case, his speech revolves around how the extreme right have “dispossessed the woman of all her rights”, “excluding it” from any social space.

He did not attend yesterday, however, Díaz or any of his ministers to the institutional act organized by the Government, claiming agenda reasons. More Madrid did the same in which the popular Isabel Díaz Ayuso organized in the Community of Madrid. Days before, his spokesman in the Regional Assembly, Manuela Bergerot had been questioned by the Madrid president, who affected both those of Mónica García and the Socialists the fact that “this year, the left, not a word the week of the 8-M” when other years spend weeks “giving the macraca.”

Two marches and a minister

The Leader of the Vice President Yolanda Díaz, will attend – for the second time in a row and after absent for twelve years – with her daughter to the demonstration convened by the 8M Commission, in which the Tandem composed of Irene Montero and Ione Belarra will also be present. The Minister of Equality, Ana Redondo, confirmed before yesterday that she will participate in the two marches: that of the morning, of the Commission 8M, and the afternoon criticism, of the feminist movement of Madrid.

It is the first time that the Minister of the Branch will participate in both protests since the feminist movement was divided by disagreements with the policies of Podemos and Montero at the head of the Department of Equality. The PSOE now strives to work in the unity of feminism and demonstrate meeting capacity. “I don’t feel bad received in any of the feminist associations,” explains Redondo.

However, and before the insistent questions in recent days, Redondo has come to recognize the “deep disappointment” he has with his former partner at a time when the abolitionist agenda is an objective in its management. He did it in line to add that, as already said, they assume that these facts such as those starring Errejón and Monedero subtract credibility and harm them.

‘Official’ march Commission 8M, at 12 noon The March 8M will leave from Atocha at 12 noon and will end in Plaza de España. His motto: ‘Anti -racist feminists, to the streets! We are going to life in it. ‘ Aúpan regulatory postulates of prostitution and are inclusive with transsexual and favorable persons to the ‘trans law’ approved by former Minister Montero. Ana Redondo, headline, will participate in it. ‘Alternative’ march Madrid feminist movement, at 6 pm In the afternoon, starting at 6 pm, the critical march of the feminist movement of Madrid will take place, which will depart from the Plaza de Cibeles and will also end in the Plaza de España. His motto is ‘Women in the fight against global machismo’. They are abolitionists and load against the ‘trans law’. The opposition will attend it, as is the case of the Popular Party, but also the head of Equality, the first time this happens.

This situation has not only taken advantage of the right to attack the left, but has also been used more sibiline by its own government partner, the PSOE. The Minister of Equality pointed to “inconsistencies” in her partners when asked by the judicial investigation to Errejón and the complaint for sexual harassment that ABC revealed to the founder of Podemos, Juan Carlos Monedero, by students of the Complutense University of Madrid.

For its part, the Deputy Secretary of Equality, Conciliation and Social Policy of the PP, Ana Alós, will head a delegation of popular who will attend today the demonstration convened by the feminist movement of Madrid. “Sánchez, who presumed to have the ‘most feminist’ government, has surrounded themselves with leaders and colleagues such as Ábalos, Tito Berni or Koldo, involved in corruption plots and scandals related to prostitution,” denouncing parliamentary sources of the PP. “Vice President Díaz and former minister Irene Montero or Ione Belarra have tolerated and covered repudiable behaviors and scandals of sexual abuse and aggressions in their own ranks,” they add.

The March 8M will leave from Atocha at 12 noon and will end in Plaza de España. His motto: ‘Anti -racist feminists, to the streets! We are going to life in it. ‘ Aúpan regulatory postulates of prostitution and are inclusive with transsexual and favorable persons to the ‘trans law’ approved by former Minister Montero. In the afternoon, starting at 6 pm, the critical march of the feminist movement of Madrid will take place, which will depart from the Plaza de Cibeles and will also end in the Plaza de España. His motto is ‘Women in the fight against global machismo’. They are abolitionists and load against the ‘trans law’.