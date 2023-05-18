The first leg of the Clásico Regio semifinals between Tigres UANL and Club de Fútbol Monterrey from ‘El Volcán’ was tied 1-1 with goals from Maximilian Meza and sebastian cordova.
With this result, the series remains open for any team, however, the Gang has a certain advantage, since any win or tie gives them a pass for their best position in the standings, while only a win gives the felines give the ticket. Despite this, the coach Victor Manuel Vucetich He sent a message to his players prior to the return duel.
At a press conference, the strategist commented that any result other than home victory will disappoint him, so his team must meet the expectations of his coach.
“Now we have to leave with that conviction that we have worked at home and with the support of our people. I think the team will have to provide itself in a better way and we will try to win, we are not looking for a tie, but we are looking for a favorable result”, he pointed out.
The Mexican coach was self-critical and mentioned what his team needed to win.
“A little bit of patience, there were practically no interventions by our goalkeeper, it gives us peace of mind on that part that the defensive sector is fine. We lacked a little more mobility towards the front. There was a lot of struggle at the top and, I repeat, we lacked a little better ball handling at the top, ”he assured.
“It was a good game, we played as we normally have been participating with four elements permanently up front. We were lucky with that goal and I think the game was tense, it was fought over and in a play that we stopped making a good mark, they scored that goal for us,” he concluded.
