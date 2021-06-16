After the trauma caused by Eriksen's illness, Denmark returns to the field on Thursday 17 June at 18.00, against a very difficult opponent like Lukaku's Belgium. The stadium, the Parken in Copenhagen, is the same as the accident that shocked the whole world, obviously starting with the teammates of the Inter midfielder. How will it be possible to focus on the competitive aspect again? Will there be no fear in some footballer that such an unexpected event could also happen to himself, after having witnessed the collapse of a teammate in top form? He intervenes on the topic Stefano Tirelli, a well-known trainer and mental coach who has followed several high-level athletes, including also Nwanko Kanu, also forced to stop his career due to a heart problem, but then able to return to the top.

Choc Eriksen: "The desire to play will overcome fears"

“The fear that something like that it can happen to you too it is a thought that all players will have, not just the Danish ones, at least in the short term ”, Tirelli explains to affaritaliani.it. “It will take at least 7/10 days before the passion takes over, but it will inevitably happen. The human being has an innate ability to metabolize fears and express himself for what he is: in the case of footballers, playing football is obviously a central aspect. Let's not forget that to reach these levels the players made important sacrifices in their youth: we tend to see only the comfortable aspect of their profession, forgetting all the merit behind it, starting from the sacrifices they had to make from a very young age. No player reaches the top without having this driving force inside. It is precisely this force that allows them to go further ”.

Choc Eriksen: "The players were not in a position to resume the game"

There has been heated controversy over the decision to complete the match with Finland, after the interruption due to Eriksen's illness. Denmark still seemed upset and perhaps for this reason they were defeated: "Certainly the players were still in shock. It would have taken at least 48 hours to process what happened ”, continues Tirelli. "Even if, as we have said, it was Eriksen who reassured them and told them to play, it is not a rational question: the shock caused by an absolutely unexpected event has certainly emptied athletes on the energy level. It was, literally, a matter of life or death, so it would have taken more time to process the facts that took place on the ground. Now, however, I am not worried that the players may not be able to perform at their best: the fear will be absorbed by the competitive factor, but also by the fun component that is part of what is a job, but very particular " .

Choc Eriksen: "It can become a further stimulus for Denmark"

Not being clear yet if Eriksen can ever return to play, could some player be afraid of suddenly losing all the privileges of his profession, in case something like this happens to him too? “I don't think so", comments Tirelli. "On the contrary: once the trauma is metabolized, the desire to play not only for himself and for the team, but also for Christian will take over. So there might be an extra motivational element, able to push Denmark into the next games. It would have been better if it hadn't happened, that's obvious, but it could turn into an opportunity to straighten the table after the defeat to Finland. There is no longer a braking element in competitive terms, but on the contrary it can be an extra boost ”.

Choc Eriksen: "Comparisons cannot be made with Denmark who won the 1992 European Championships"

The trauma caused by Eriksen's illness could therefore become an additional motivation for Denmark, but according to Tirelli there is no need to make comparisons with the team of 1992, which won the European Championships after being rescued in place of Yugoslavia. “They are two completely different situations: that was probably an unrepeatable alchemy, because a team entirely free mentally he ended up winning the tournament, while this is a trauma to the limits of the capacity of rational analysis: there was the fear that a friend would die, not just a teammate ”.

Choc Eriksen: "I worked with Kanu, who returned to the top after heart problems"

Specialized in helping footballers to get back in psychophysical shape after injuries and problems of various kinds, Tirelli also takes into consideration the hypothesis that Eriksen can resume his career. How do you help an athlete to overcome such a problem? “Eriksen is an intelligent person and will certainly want to clear up any doubts first by talking to the doctors, to understand the causes of his illness and return to the field without fear. At that point it can gradually return. For example, I worked with Nwankwo Kanu, who had a similar problem, but then returned to the highest levels without any fear. Every time I saw the scar from the operation on his chest, made possible by the help of the Moratti family, I was amazed at his recovery. However, it must be said that in his case a hidden problem was discovered during a visit, while Eriksen fell ill on the pitch. However, if Eriksen's motivation to return to play is total, he will succeed gradually, training after training and game after game. Motivation will be the key element in the case of the doctors' consent to return to play and to return to being the champion he has always shown himself to be. ''