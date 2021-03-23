White smoke for the ERE (Employment Regulation File) of El Corte Inglés. The distribution group and the unions (CC OO, Fasga, Fetico and UGT) have reached an agreement this Tuesday to formalize the conditions of the workforce adjustment that will finally affect 3,292 employees (almost 4% of the entire group) within its restructuring plan due to the coronavirus crisis. The two parties have reached a consensus in just two weeks, after they held the first meeting on March 8. And they have done it to set conditions that are similar to what is dictated by the Workers’ Statute in terms of compensation.

The pact assumes that employees who voluntarily join the ERE will receive compensation equivalent to 33 days per year worked, with a maximum of 24 monthly payments of the gross salary (including the variable) that they had in 2019, the reference date to carry out any calculation . This compensation corresponds to the maximum that has been in force since the last labor reform to address an unfair dismissal. The initial intention of the company was to pay 25 days per year worked (less than the legal one) while the unions claimed up to 36 days.

The pact also includes an extraordinary premium for affected workers, beyond compensation. This is an additional single payment based on seniority: for those who have been at El Corte Inglés for more than 15 years, 20% of their annual gross salary will be paid; those who are between 10 and 15 years old will receive 10% of the annual salary; and those who accumulate between five and 10 years, 5% of their remuneration.

Another condition of the agreement means that if El Corte Inglés does not get at least 3,292 employees to request their voluntary leave through the ERE, it will lower the minimum level of departures to 2,800. This is to avoid forced dismissals, one of the objectives of the group since it launched the idea of ​​salary restructuring.

In addition, the ERE will not be limited to the centers or areas that are going to be restructured by the company due to its weak economic situation, as the group wanted. Rather, it will be open to all staff that are part of the shopping centers (excluding subsidiaries, such as Bricor, Viajes El Corte Inglés and others), as long as they are not over 50 years of age.

Those interested in joining the ERE voluntarily may do so until April 23. And the company promises to give them an answer before May 23. In addition, El Corte Inglés has contracted the services of LHH and Manpower to develop a relocation process among those affected.

The situation the distribution group is going through has led it to consider this job adjustment, the first and most important in its history. El Corte Inglés has a workforce of more than 90,000 workers, although this plan is aimed at the workforce of the company that makes up the shopping centers (some 63,000 employees), since the rest are part of the range of businesses and subsidiaries of the group, such as Bricor, Supercor, Viajes El Corte Inglés or Seguros El Corte Inglés, among other brands.

The sources consulted point out that the claim of the company, whose president is Marta Álvarez Guil, is that some 2,500 voluntary departures come from the personnel of the stores and shopping centers, and another 500 from its central services. Although everything remains pending union negotiation.

In the absence of presenting its annual results for 2020, which closed on February 28, in its first quarter of last year (from March to May), El Corte Inglés has already lost 510 million euros, in what was the worst months of the coronavirus pandemic, when all its establishments were closed except for the food part. The online channel was also operational. The group managed to maintain 59% of its sales from the ‘retail’ business despite having all the stores closed during the first quarter, with the exception of the food areas.