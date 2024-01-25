There Grass massacre becomes an exhibition: the Conference in Rome on Olindo and Rosa

There “Serial Killer Exhibition” exhibition From Romein collaboration with the “neroCrime” association, announces the conference entitled “The Erba massacre”, for an unprecedented and detailed in-depth analysis of the famous multiple murder case which has seen the couple Rosa Bazzi and Olindo Romano detained for life since 2006. The event organized for 4.00pm on Saturday 27 Januaryin which experts and professionals who have worked on this case will also participate, will take place informer Rocca prison in Castelnuovo di Porto, home to the exhibition dedicated to serial killers from all over the world which, with over 25,000 visitors from Lazio and from outside the region since it opened, is enjoying growing success with the public. Among the speakers: Fabio Schembri, lawyer of the two spouses from Erba, Valentina Marsella, criminologist and psychologist, and the researcher Martina Piazza. To act as moderator Armando Palmegiani, co-author with Fabio Sanvitale of the book “Amnesia”published in 2021 by Armando Editore, a book that analyzes the dark sides and common traits of the Cogne and Erba cases.

“The Erba massacre gave rise to a unique judicial case in terms of typology” cthey comment from neroCrime “which resulted in two life sentences but left behind a legacy of many legitimate doubts. To deal with them, the protagonists of this judicial affair that has no equal will participate. It will be a very important moment to better understand the aspects that have recently reopened the case, raising many debates in the media and among professionals.” The public was quick to sign up and is currently communicating its interest in the initiative on the exhibition's social channels, not without controversy. “As soon as the theme and date of the conference were announced” confirmed by the exhibition management “a big debate between those who are guilty and those who are innocent, a sign that the Erba case still divides public opinion today. For this we will activate an order service for Saturday, limiting attendance to one limited number of accessesso as not to transform the conference into a tribunal”.

“Our intent” comment the organizers “is only to highlight a news story that has greatly affected public opinion. The atmosphere of the location hosting the exhibition is perfect for immersing the public in the drama of this story, especially considering the history of the Rocca which was once a place of detention. After the success recorded in Milan, the “Serial Killer Exhibition” exhibition in Rome displays 750 original artefacts belonging to serial killers from all over the world on approximately 1000 square meters of exhibition space. On display are the most famous CSI (Crime Scene Investigation) faithfully reconstructed and many original memorabilia from the life of murderers on death row, even a collection of autographed letters sent from prison by the bloodiest psychopaths. Among the collector's gems of the noir genre: the only pair of glasses that belonged to Jeffrey Dahmer, an American serial killer, known as the “Milwaukee cannibal”, responsible for 17 murders that occurred between 1978 and 1991 with particularly cruel methods. “The exhibition set up in Rome” warns the management “will close in a few weeks. The serial killer event will continue its world tour with two other European stops in Paris and Berlin.”

