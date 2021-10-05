Let’s start: Windows 11, the new operating system from Microsoft, is available after the endless string of beta versions.

The environment is completely redesigned both from a graphic and usability point of view as well as from a conceptual one: as explained in a post on the official blog Panos Panay, much appreciated chief product officer of Redmond for Windows, is the right space to “strengthen the modalities productive and inspire creativity “. The update is free on the Windows 10 compatible computers (can be checked with Pc Health Check app) and on the new machines with the pre-installed system, which can be purchased all over the world.

Among these there are many news from Asus, Acer, Dell, Hp, Lenovo, Samsung and obviously from itself Microsoft, with the Surface family just renovated, just think of the Laptop Studio. They are the Acer Aspire Vero, with the shell and the keyboard in recycled plastic, the Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 Oled, ideal for the most demanding graphics software, the HP Envy 34 All-in-One Desktop Pc, with the 5K display. or the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon where you can make the most of the biometric authentication of Windows Hello, already activated on most PCs equipped with Windows 10.

Start goes to the center, smartphone-style Widgets arrives

Design, therefore, with renewed sounds, characters and icons: the historic Start button that moves to the center together with the taskbar and is the shortcut to access your favorite content and applications. The continuity of work guaranteed by Microsoft 365 cloud suite and Teams integration. Again: the introduction of Widgets, a customized section supported by artificial intelligence to display customized content on the desktop, accessed by swiping or clicking from the left, a bit like on smartphones, and where things to do are located, the weather, the latest news, the calendar and so on.

The news of the Microsoft Store

Even the Microsoft Store is renewed: in addition to the apps, collected in collections and subjected to in-depth work of care and optimization, you can search for all the content you want. They arrive today, among others, too the Canva, Disney +, Zoom applications and the launcher for the Epic Game store (yes, that’s the one to download from Fortnite). For multitasking, Snap Layouts (the division of the screen into 3 columns to better organize the contents) Groups and the possibility to set different and hyper-customized desktops appear.

Inclusiveness, tablets and gaming

As for inclusiveness, Windows 11 offers a series of integrated solutions (dubbed Narrator, Magnifier, Closed Captions and Windows Speech Recognition) that address the entire spectrum of disabilities by providing more informative sounds. themes with accentuated contrast, zoom on text or voice assistant for typing. There is also news for voice typing and Windows 11 layouts on tablets. The large space reserved for gaming is also inevitable: Auto Hdr arrives (to be activated or deactivated independently) and support for DirectStorage, a feature introduced for the first time on Xbox X and S consoles that reduces loading times and makes more detailed games, but when used with a solid state hard drive and a Gpu with Api DirectX 12. Furthermore, thanks to the Xbox app it is possible to play the over 100 titles on Xbox Game Pass for PC and between October and December they will arrive both on Game Pass for PC and on Game Pass Ultimate title such as Age of Empires IV, Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite.

How to install Windows 11

There are several ways to install Windows 11. The main one is through Windows Update passing by the path Settings, Updates And Safety And Windows Update: If your Windows 10 computer is recent enough, the update will definitely be available. Never start it before you have made a backup or if you are in the middle of a work session, you may have to wait a long time. If there is nothing in those parts, it is better to go through the Pc Health Check app as mentioned to understand if that specific model is supported and, if not, for what reason.

In any case, Microsoft has got its hands on: all computers compatible with the update will see the option by mid-2022. It could therefore take months. Anyone who wants to try to skip the line can use the new Microsoft Update Assistant: if the computer is in order, you will have Windows 11 immediately even if there is still no trace of it on Update. Then there are other possibilities, which we do not feel to recommend, for those who have built a computer to their size over time, changing and replacing cards and other components, across the Windows 11 Installation Media Creation Tool or by downloading an ISO file to run Windows 11 with a Virtual Machine on your computer. In these cases, however, there is no certainty that that environment will receive security and other updates on time.

If none of these routes seem possible, they must stay with Windows 10: Microsoft has however guaranteed that it will continue to update it until at least October 14, 2025.