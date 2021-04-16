The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Raul Castro, is about to leave his post. His position is expected to pass to his successor on Monday, April 19. Interfax with reference to Western media.

The 89-year-old politician is taking part in the eighth congress of the Communist Party, which should be the last for Castro. It is assumed that the current president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel, will be the successor to the head of the political cell. At the same time, the agency reports, Castro will continue to influence the political elite.

According to the newspaper Pais, to which Interfax refers, Cuba faces many challenges. In particular, due to ineffective economic policy, a critical situation is emerging in the country, which is aggravated by the coronavirus epidemic and the tightening of the embargo adopted by the previous administration of the White House.

Thus, in Cuba, the long-term era of the rule of the revolutionaries of the Castro brothers, who came to power in the state in 1959, will end.

Raul Castro is the younger brother of the revolutionary Fidel Castro. He served as head of state from 2008 to 2018. Since 2011, the politician has headed the Central Committee of the Communist Party. After the victory of the revolution in 1959, Raul Castro served as Minister of War for 50 years.