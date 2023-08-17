Our now recurring segment ‘American cars that we would like to see in the Netherlands at American prices’ – abbreviated AADWGINZTAP, if you find it easier – exists for a reason: the prices for both cars and petrol in the US are often a lot lower. But times are changing rapidly there too. For example, you can no longer buy a car in the US for less than $ 20,000.

If we list Car and Driver looking at the ten cheapest cars of 2018, there is a wide range of cars under $ 20,000. You had a Chevrolet Spark for less than $ 14,000 (just under $ 13,000) and a Mitsubishi Mirage (here Space Star) cost $ 300 more. And so there were dozens of small cars that were very affordable due to the lack of BPM in the US.

Mitsubishi is on the verge of discontinuing the low-cost Mirage (and Space Star), meaning there will be no more cars for sale in the US for less than $20,000, reports Automotive News. In the Netherlands it is also the cheapest car, but here we still have the slightly more expensive Dacia Sandero of 16,700 euros, which takes over its place as the cheapest car.

Cars remain cheaper than here

The cheapest cars may have disappeared in the US, but prices are still a lot lower than we are used to here. For example, in the US you can buy a brand new Ford Mustang with a four-cylinder for less than 30,000 euros. A Golf GTI costs about the same there. And those are all the nicer models; the sensible cars are also reasonably priced.

A new Toyota Corolla costs $ 21,000, which is about 19,000 euros. That’s really only about $3,000 more than the Mirage, so one wonders how bad it is for budget-conscious Americans that the Mitsubishi is disappearing. For a little extra you get a lot more bang for your buck. A Corolla here costs at least 33,995 euros.

And the gasoline?

Fuel prices vary widely by state, but according to the AAA, you now pay an average of $3.8 per US gallon, which equates to about 92 cents per liter. Americans will say their car and gas prices are skyrocketing, but they’re still a little better off than here on that front. Something to complain about at your free visit to the doctor.